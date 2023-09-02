A giant list of Labor Day deals to peruse while you mourn the end of summer
Save on Solo Stove, Aura Frames, Otterbox cases, LG TVs and more.
The Pumpkin Spice Latte is already back. School has started. Summer is over. Some people are thrilled. Some of us are sad. But, luckily, everyone can currently take advantage of some very solid Labor Day deals happening right now. So, whether you’re on the beach clinging to the last rays of summer sun or eagerly awaiting the end of a Labor Day barbecue so you can rush home and put up your Halloween decorations, here’s a list of deals to help ease the pain.
- Save 20 percent or more on most popular LifeStraw water filtration products
- Take $100 off of the Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar
- The $839 Solo Stove Bonfire Fir Pit Bundle is just $424 for Labor Day
- Get a comfortable new mattress (we recommend the Aurora Luxe) with 30 percent off at Brooklyn Bedding
- Take at least $300 off the VTOMAN Jump 1800 Portable Power Station 1800W/1548Wh from Amazon
- Get the $400 Aura Smith WiFi Digital Picture Frame for just $349 on sale
- Get 20 percent off of just about everything, including coolers and drinkware, from BruMate
- CLIQ is offering its super-portable camping chairs and everything else for 10 percent off this weekend
- Otterbox is offering 15 percent off everything sitewide if you spend more than $50
- Get a stylish crate, toys, or walk essentials for your loyal companion with 20 percent off at Fable Pets
- The BRUVI The Bruvi Bundle | Single-Serve Coffee System is just $200, down from $348, with a coupon on Amazon
- Get our favorite shower speaker, the UE WONDERBOOM 3, for $79.99, $20 off its normal price
- Amazon has the LG B3 Series 65-inch Class OLED Smart TV for $1,496, down from $2,399
- Get Sony’s flagship HT-A7000 7.1.2ch 500W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for just $998, usually $1,399.99
- Best Buy has up to 40 percent off major appliances right now. Get a new fridge or dishwasher.
- Check out Best Buy’s full list of Labor Day deals for some impressive savings (stock changes often)
- Photography nerds can save up to 35 percent on gear from Moment
- Save up to $400 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Stock changes quickly, so don’t hesitate if you see a deal you like. We’ll update this list sporadically between hot dogs and Liquid Deaths at the cookout.