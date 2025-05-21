The best emergency lighting options to keep on hand, according to experts

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Not every emergency calls for grabbing your bug-out bag and running out the door. Some are less severe, shelter-in-place, short-term scenarios. But no matter the situation, life is more dangerous in the dark, especially when you weren’t expecting the lights to go out. A little bit of preparation can go a long way when it comes to emergency illumination. “When power outages strike, having the right lights on hand can make all the difference,” says George Carrillo, former sheriff’s deputy and current CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council. “Not just in convenience but in ensuring the safety and comfort of your loved ones.”

While candles can be handy in a pinch (especially if you have candles specifically meant for survival situations), you’ll want a more robust strategy for emergency illumination. Whether you need to be ready for a short electrical blimp or a prolonged blackout, it doesn’t take much to keep your home lit and provide your household with peace of mind.

Why have emergency lighting?

First off, let’s look at why you should plan ahead when it comes to emergency lighting.

“I’ve seen how critical it is to be ready for the unexpected,” says Carrillo. “One area that’s often overlooked until it’s too late is emergency lighting.”

You don’t want to wait until after the lights have already gone out to start looking for a solution. At that point, you’re in the dark, and finding and preparing lights will be much more difficult, if not impossible.

This may be a mere inconvenience during a short blackout, but for longer outages it can have a significant impact on your household’s comfort and well-being. In more catastrophic scenarios, when the power might be out for long periods of time, emergency lighting or the lack thereof can make a major difference in terms of security. A dark house is not only a tripping hazard for those inside, but it’s a potential target for those outside looking to take advantage of the situation.

What’s more, the likelihood of experiencing a power outage is high. According to the US Census Bureau, one in four homes report losing power each year, with 70 percent of those reporting at least one outage longer than six hours. For a quarter of American homes, households, it’s not a matter of if but when.

So your first step should involve getting lights before you need them. Once you have them, make sure they’re ready to go.

Have backups to the backups

According to Carrillo, “A layered approach to emergency lighting is essential.”

That means equipping your home with multiple lighting elements that provide light in different ways. Carrillo advises having personal lights and room lights powered by a combination of batteries and solar.

Personal lighting

Be sure that you have easy access to a few personal lighting options. That means flashlights, and Carrillo also suggests having a headlamp, “which allows hands-free lighting so you can handle tasks such as checking the breaker box or navigating cluttered areas without a hassle.”

He specifically recommends flashlights from “Maglite or the Coast Polysteel series because they’re compact, sturdy, and provide powerful beams to light your way,” as well as the Black Diamond Spot headlamp.

Room lighting

It’s also important to have a number of stationary lanterns and other larger lighting options capable of illuminating a room. This not only helps with visibility to reduce accidents, but can make your home much more comfortable during an outage.

“The Goal Zero Lighthouse Core is an excellent choice,” says Carrillo, “offering long battery life and the added perk of charging other devices during an outage.”

The Goal Zero Torch 500 is also a great option as it doubles as both flashlight and lamp, its rechargeable battery has an impressively long lifespan, and an integrated solar panel allows for charging in sunlight.

While lanterns can be stored somewhere accessible, it’s also a good idea to keep one readily available in each room you expect to use the most, like your living room and bedrooms. (Consider keeping BioLite Inflatable Camping Lanterns in various drawers/cabinets.)

Flood lights

Most households under most power outage situations should be fine with the aforementioned indoor lighting. But if you expect the lights to be out for longer periods, worry about security, or simply may need to do something outdoors, consider using some form of battery-powered flood lights.

Flood lights come in several varieties. Some are designed for outdoor installation, much like a typical garage door motion detector light. The only difference is that in this case, you’ll need to look for models that can be powered by batteries or solar panels. For battery-powered models, we’re fans of the Beams MB3000, which is easy to install, adjustable, and plenty bright, and for solar, we suggest Intelamp for all the same reasons.

Alternatively, free-standing work lights can be a good option as you can move them as necessary. We like the Dewalt 20V MAX because it’s bright, versatile, and folds down for easy storage.

Power sources

Whatever lights you choose, Carrillo recommends having multiple power sources. In addition to flashlights and lanterns that are rechargeable or use batteries (whether single-use or rechargeable), consider getting a backup hand-crank flashlight that can be powered no matter what happens.

Solar power has also become increasingly efficient, and these days, you can get flashlights that can charge in the sun during the day in preparation for the night. Solar power generators can provide a substantial source of backup power for charging rechargeable lights and other devices. The Jackery 2000 Plus is a good option as it offers an excellent balance between capacity and portability.

The ultimate backup power source is a whole-home generator, which can provide enough juice to keep your entire home lit while using additional appliances or ensuring the consistent operation of essential medical equipment. The DuroMax XP13000HX is one of our top recommendations for emergency situations thanks to its high output, dual-fuel versatility, and all-around reliable build quality.

Keep in mind that it is still wise to have flashlights and lanterns available even if you plan on lighting your home with a generator.

Final thoughts on emergency lighting

In the end, an effective emergency lighting array is pretty straightforward.

“Preparedness doesn’t have to be complicated,” says Carrillo. “A flashlight in your bedside table, a lantern on the bookshelf, and a headlamp in your toolbox can transform how you handle emergencies. Having backup options like these ensures you’re prepared even during prolonged outages. The right tools not only provide safety and peace of mind but also allow you to face unforeseen challenges with confidence.”