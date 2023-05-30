We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Hopefully, you spent some time relaxing over the long Memorial Day weekend. But imagine how much more relaxing it would have been if you were chilling in an inflatable hot tub. Currently, Amazon has some popular inflatable hot tubs on sale for the lowest prices we have seen in a while. You’ll also find some cold plunges with discounts, so whether you want to sit in warm or cool water, these deals have you covered. Personally, I prefer warm every time because I don’t have the same warrior spirit all my CrossFit friends seem to have when it comes to dipping themselves in a big bucket of ice. I’m OK with that. You might feel differently, and there’s no better time to find out than during a sale.

This 177-gallon tub can accommodate up to four people depending on how comfortable you are with your pals. It heats water to 104 degrees and blasts your battered body with 120 jets in an effort to turn you into a relaxed jelly. Setup doesn’t require any tools, and it’s easy to store when the cold weather comes around because you can deflate it. These aren’t going to get any cheaper as we get further into summer, so now’s the time if you want to spend your evenings soaking.

If you prefer ice cubes over massage jets, this inflatable ice bath fits one person and a heap of ice cubes for at-home cold plunges. It sets up without tools and comes with a cover so it won’t get filled with bugs and debris when not in use. It even comes with an inflatable headrest if you want to pretend to be relaxed while cold water assaults your muscles. Honestly, the science is mixed about how effective ice baths really are in terms of muscle recovery, but some people swear by them. And if you’re looking for a solid way to wake yourself up, a dip in frigid water hits harder than any coffee I’ve ever had. Plus, if you get sick of it, you can fill it with margaritas for your upcoming Fourth of July block party. (Don’t really do that; it’s not food safe).

