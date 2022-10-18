We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As the weather gets colder, the likelihood of strong fall winds or heavy snow knocking out your power gets stronger. Keep power outages at bay with the Champion Power Equipment 4500-watt dual-fuel generator, on sale for $1,046.65. That’s 23 percent off its $1,359 list price.

This generator is quiet and powerful, perfect for tailgating or camping without disturbing the peace of your fellow free spirits. Its 14 hours of run time on 2.3 gallons of gasoline means you can keep the party going all day long without having to make a fuel run. This beast also has plenty of power ports, including a 120V 30A RV outlet, two 120V 20A household outlets with clean power, a 12V automotive-style outlet, plus dual port USB adapters. It’s easy to monitor voltage, frequency, and operating hours with this generator—the EZ start dial makes start-up in Economy Mode even easier by monitoring power consumption in real time. And, a three-year warranty means your dual-fuel generator is covered during plenty of RV rides and road trips.

If you purchase a parallel kit, you can connect this generator to a 2800-watt or higher Champion inverter to double your output—you never know if you’re going to call your DJ on speed dial to power the party with this generator’s help.

Whether you’re running a full PA or just some patio string lights, Champion Power Equipment has its other generators on sale, including dual-fuel and inverter varieties. Snag them before they’re sold out and the deal is powered off: