The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that airline tickets increased by 35% from 2021 to 2022. Unfortunately, these high prices are likely here to stay. If you don’t want to compromise your travel plans or go off budget, you might need OneAir.

This service and app helps you save on flights, hotels, car rentals, and more. Get a lifetime subscription to their Premium Plan for $59.99 (reg. $290) or the Elite Plan for $109.99 (reg. $790).

OneAir Premium Plan

OneAir uses the power of AI to scan and track millions of airline fares accurately and in real-time. That means you can just pack your bags, and OneAir finds the deals for you. Here’s how it works:

Select your departure airports (up to 5 for the Premium Plan and up to 10 for the Elite Plan) so OneAir knows where to search. Use the ‘Explore the World’ tool to set a flight budget, destinations, and travel months. You can set notifications for specific destinations. Get instant deal alerts delivered straight to your email inbox. Or, download the iOS or Android app and set up notifications. When you see a deal that meets your needs, book your flight!

The Premium Plan gives you lifetime access to Economy Class flight deals, mistake fares, and private discounted airfares. Take advantage of exceptional customer support if you have questions or issues while using the service or booking deals.

With OneClub Exclusive, you can also book cheap hotels, rental cars, and activities worldwide. Get fully set for your next adventure without breaking your budget.

OneAir Elite plan

The Elite Plan gets you all the benefits of the Premium Plan, plus a wider selection of deals. Get access to discounted Business, First, and Premium Class flights and all mistake fares. You could save up to $500 on each international economy flight and up to $2,000 on each business class flight.

Select the plan that’s right for you and your travel plans. Get a lifetime subscription today and save on flights, hotels, car rentals, and more for life:

