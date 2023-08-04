We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summer is here, and so is the scorching heat. Stay cool and illuminate your surroundings with the Q-Beam Cyclone Combination Rechargeable LED Work Light & Fan, now only $59.99 (reg. $89) for a limited time.

Don’t let the rising temperatures bog you down. The game-changing Q-Beam Cyclone Combination Rechargeable LED Work Light & Fan combines lighting with a refreshing cooling capability and is the perfect accessory to add to your collection.

As the summer sun beats down, the Cyclone’s integrated fan comes to the rescue. With a wind speed of 260 RPM and three adjustable modes (low, medium, and high), it provides much-needed relief to keep you comfortable during those sweltering days. The 180° rotating and 45° pivoting head and base allow you to direct the airflow precisely where you need it, making it the perfect companion for outdoor (or indoor) adventures.

It also makes a great companion for late nights or dark spaces. With a powerful 1500 lumens of light, this work light ensures you won’t miss a single detail, whether you’re finishing a project in low lighting, camping in the great outdoors, or fixing things around the house. Its 6,000mAh battery allows the device to run 2.5 hours without charging.

What makes the Q-Beam Cyclone even more remarkable is its magnetized base. No need to worry about finding a suitable surface to place it on; attach it to any metal surface, and you’re good to go. Whatever the activity, whether fixing your car, working in the garage, or grilling up a storm in the backyard, this work light and fan combo is your versatile solution.

Take advantage of this deal and grab this summer essential before it goes out of stock. Get the Q-Beam Cyclone Combination Rechargeable LED Work Light & Fan for $59.99 (reg. $89). No coupon code is required. The discount is taken automatically at checkout.

Prices subject to change.