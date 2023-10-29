We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

From now through Oct. 31, you can get this graphene-infused heated jacket for just $199.99.

Taylor Swift was right. We did have a cruel summer, but it will apparently extend into a cruel winter. According to meteorologists, we have to brace ourselves to endure winter months that are far different from what we’ve all gotten used to. An El Niño winter is abound, meaning the weather will be slightly drier and less chilly in the north and wetter and frostier in the south. Regardless of where you live, it’s important to dress warmly to keep yourself toasty.

The Gamma is a unisex, graphene-infused jacket developed for everyday wear, travel, sport, or going out. Its heat-insulating design can warm you up in seconds, while its accompanying power bank doubles as a hand warmer to keep your fingers from falling off from the cold. It normally goes for $575 a piece, but through October 31, you can get it for just $199.99. With the 65 percent discount, it makes for an enticing holiday present.

The versatility of this jacket is unmatched, as it’s designed to protect you beyond winter. While it’s most useful in the colder months thanks to its uniform heat distribution and smart heating system that controls your upper-body temperature, it also packs a thermoregulating system to keep you cool in the summer. The fabric is breathable and wicks moisture from the skin, and the premium-quality build is water and wind-resistant, making it last longer than run-of-the-mill jackets. It’s also UV-proof to protect you from the sun, hypoallergenic, and washing machine-friendly.

Meanwhile, the power bank that powers it up is custom-designed to fit inside the jacket to support maximum heat output. It features double-sided heating to keep both your hands and body warm, and you can adjust the heat settings depending on your needs. It keeps you warm for up to eight hours, with its indicator light notifying you of the current power and temperature levels. With USB-C fast charging capabilities, you can even use it as a portable battery for your electronics.

This heated jacket comes in various sizes and suits just about anyone. From today through Oct. 31, you can get a Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle (Men’s L/Women’s XL) for only $199.99.

