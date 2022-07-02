Jumping into the pool is one of the easiest—and most fun—ways to cool off in the summer. However, it’s hard to bring a pool into your house, and it’s hard to hold a long conversation when you’re dripping water all over the rug. Smartmi has your towel-free refreshment covered with its portable pedestal fan, on sale for $103.99 starting today.

The smartmi Standing Fan 2S, usually $129.99, is versatile enough to keep your guests comfortable during your apartment complex balcony 4th of July party or while you’re sleeping. It’s cordless, powered by a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and easy to carry, meaning you can take it anywhere, and seven blades allow it to imitate natural wind in case you’re itching to feel a soft breeze on your face. Four oscillation angles give you customization and control—the Mi Home app gives you even more personalization, allowing you to choose from 100 stepless speed settings. You can sleep peacefully (literally) with its ultra-quiet noise level of 28.86 dB and 5-minute installation time.

If you’re looking for a step-up option, check out the smartmi Standing Fan 3, now $127.99. It includes all the same features as the 2S, but with Amazon Alexa connectivity. Speaking of Alexa connectivity, the Echo Dot (4th Gen.) is on sale for $49.99. With an Echo Dot, one of our favorite smart speakers, plus a reliable Wi-Fi router (like the eero 6+ or eero Pro 6E, also on sale for Amazon Prime members), you can use voice commands to control the fan—one less movement to make you sweat.

And, if you don’t want your grilling pursuits to set off the smoke detector, smartmi has its air purifiers on sale. The smartmi Air Purifier P1 is on sale for $143.99, 20 percent off its retail price, works with Alexa, and is suited for smaller spaces up to 320 square feet. The new smartmi Air Purifier 2—on sale for $233.99—is excellent for larger rooms and can help with allergens as well as pollutants.

Snag these deals fast before the hotdogs burn on the grill and the fireworks finale fizzles out—this sale ends July 15.