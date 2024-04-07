We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

According to the latest statistics, the security camera market size will increase by $2.85 billion by 2028. This prediction is an even further indicator that you’ll never know when you’ll need a discreet camera to keep a lookout. The TOKK CAM C2+ Camera brings peace of mind at home or on the go and is now only $48.79 (reg. $89) for a limited time with code SECURE20.

Unlike traditional bulky security cameras, the TOKK CAM C2+ boasts a discreet design and compact construction (measuring only 1.5″ x 1.5″), blending seamlessly into its surroundings. Whether placed on a bookshelf, mounted on the wall, tucked away in a corner outside, or worn as a body cam, this camera maintains a low profile while keeping a vigilant eye over your space.

Equipped with high-quality video in 1280x720p, the CAM C2+ allows users to monitor their space of choice clearly and remotely from anywhere in the world. Thanks to its built-in mic, you can also capture top-grade micro SD recording while away or wearing the device. Through a dedicated app, you can view live footage and even communicate with individuals on the other side of the camera. This level of connectivity ensures that you’re always in the loop, no matter where you are.

Another fantastic feature is its exceptional day and night vision with motion detection, ensuring clear and crisp images regardless of the lighting conditions. During the day, the camera captures detailed videos in full color. Its dual vision capabilities kick in at night, allowing continued surveillance in complete darkness. The night vision feature is particularly beneficial for those looking to secure their premises around the clock.

Get video coverage at all times with the TOKK CAM C2+ Range of Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera, now further on sale for $48.79 (reg. $89) with code SECURE20 through April 7 at 11:59 p.m.

StackSocial prices subject to change.