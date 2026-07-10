Amazon just dropped prices on UGREEN’s excellent-but-underrated chargers, docks, and power bricks

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UGREEN may not have the brand recognition as some of the more familiar players in the PC and mobile accessory market, but sometimes that works to your advantage. Right now, for example, the company has a ton of its excellent chargers, power banks, and docks on deep discount. They perform as well as the bigger names, but command a smaller price, especially during a shopping event like this. I have been using a UGREEN charging station for the past two years and it has been excellent. Give it a shot and save some cash before they sell out.
UGREEN Nexode Air 65W USB-C Charger $21.49 (was $39.99)
A foldable GaN brick with the cable in the box, under $22
The UGREEN Nexode Air 65W runs a laptop, phone, or tablet from a single USB-C port, and it folds flat enough to disappear into a bag. GaN internals keep it small, and UGREEN puts a USB-C cable in the box, which is not a given at this price. At $21.49 it is the cheapest way into the lineup and the deepest cut in the whole sale at 46% off.
UGREEN Nexode 25,000mAh 145W Power Bank $59.98 (was $109.99)
Enough capacity to refill a laptop, 45 percent off
The 25,000mAh capacity refills most laptops once and a phone several times over, and the 145W output charges a MacBook Pro at close to wall speed instead of trickling. Three ports let you top up a laptop and two phones at the same time. At $59.98 this is 45% off, the biggest percentage drop on any battery in the sale.
UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W 5-Port Charger $64.99 (was $89.99)
One outlet running a laptop, tablet, and two phones
The Nexode Pro 160W spreads its output across five ports, and a small display on the front shows how much each device is pulling in real time. Plug a single laptop into the top port and it takes the full 160 watts; add a tablet and a couple of phones and it splits the load automatically. At $64.99 it clears a tangle of separate bricks off a desk.
UGREEN Mac mini M4 Dock & Stand with NVMe SSD Enclosure $54.99 (was $89.99)
Turns the Mac mini’s footprint into storage and front-facing ports
The Mac mini M4 sits on a tiny footprint but tucks its ports around the back, which is where this dock earns its keep. It raises the machine and adds an NVMe SSD enclosure, three 10Gbps USB-A ports, a USB-C data port, and an SD card reader across the front where you can actually reach them. At $54.99 it is 39% off and one of the more useful accessories UGREEN builds for that specific machine.
UGREEN wall charger and charging station deals
Two more chargers are worth a look past the featured picks. The Nexode Pro 65W Slim is the travel pick at $37.99, a three-port brick that still fits a pocket. The Nexode 500W charging station is the desk anchor, with enough headroom to run several laptops and phones from one unit.
- UGREEN Nexode Pro 65W GaN Slim Wall Charger (3-Port) $37.99 (was $55.99)
- UGREEN Nexode 500W GaN Charging Station (6-Port, 240W Single Port) $179.98 (was $249.99)
UGREEN power bank deals
The Nexode Pro 25,000mAh 200W builds its cables into the body so you stop misplacing them, and it reads out charge status on a small display. For phone users, the Magflow Air snaps magnetically onto the back of an iPhone for wireless top-ups at $59.99.
- UGREEN Nexode Pro 25,000mAh 200W Power Bank with Built-in Retractable Cables $99.99 (was $139.99)
- UGREEN Nexode 25,000mAh 200W Power Bank with Smart Display (3-Port) $89.99 (was $129.99)
- UGREEN Magflow Air Qi2 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable $59.99 (was $79.99)
UGREEN cable, hub, and dock deals
The 240W USB4 cable at $17.08 moves data at 80Gbps and carries enough power for a laptop, which makes it a cheap upgrade over a basic charging cord. The Revodok Maxidok is the splurge, a Thunderbolt 5 dock that drives dual 6K displays and runs as a limited-time deal at $349.99.
- UGREEN 240W USB4 Gen4 80Gbps USB-C Cable (3.3ft) $17.08 (was $26.99)
- UGREEN Revodok Maxidok 17-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station $349.99 (limited-time deal)
UGREEN NAS deals
UGREEN’s NASync line spans a wide range of buyers. The DH2300 is the entry point at $199.99 for a two-bay box aimed at first-time NAS owners, while the DXP4800 Plus steps up to a five-core Intel chip and dual M.2 slots for heavier workloads. All ship diskless, so budget for drives on top.
- UGREEN NASync DH2300 2-Bay Desktop NAS $199.99 (was $219.99)
- UGREEN NASync DXP2800 2-Bay NAS (Intel N100, 8GB DDR5) $389.99 (was $439.99)
- UGREEN NASync DH4300 Plus 4-Bay Desktop NAS $399.99 (was $439.99)
- UGREEN NASync DXP4800 GT 4-Bay NAS (AMD, Dual 10GbE) $589.99 (was $659.99)
- UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus 4-Bay NAS (Pentium Gold, Dual M.2) $656.99 (was $729.99)
UGREEN networking and KVM switch deals
The 10-port PoE switch at $37.97 powers cameras and access points over the same cable that carries their data, which cuts down on separate power runs. For faster local transfers, the 2.5Gb six-port switch adds a 10Gb SFP+ uplink at $49.99.
- UGREEN 10-Port PoE Ethernet Switch (8x PoE+@60W, 2 Gigabit Uplink) $37.97 (was $49.99)
- UGREEN 2.5Gb 6-Port Ethernet Switch (5x 2.5Gb + 10Gb SFP+) $49.99 (was $59.99)
- UGREEN 2.5Gb 5-Port Ethernet Switch $32.99 (was $39.99)
- UGREEN 8K@60Hz HDMI/DisplayPort KVM Switch (3 Monitors, 2 Computers) $99.99 (was $109.99)
UGREEN tracker and webcam deals
The FineTrack Air four-pack lands at $22.99, which works out to under $6 a tag to keep tabs on keys, bags, or luggage through Apple’s Find My network. The FineCam 4K webcam covers video calls with autofocus and a physical privacy cover at $63.99.
- UGREEN FineTrack Air Tracker 4-Pack (Apple Find My) $22.99 (was $25.99)
- UGREEN FineTrack2 Air Tracker Key Finder (Apple Find My) $14.99 (was $19.99)
- UGREEN FineCam 4K Webcam for PC and Mac $63.99 (was $79.99)
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