75+ Presidents’ Day mattress deals that could finally fix your sleep

I’m not actually sure why Presidents’ Day serves as base camp for great mattress deals, but it’s true. If you want to upgrade your sleeping situation, right now is the time to do it. I have hunted down dozens of the best mattress deals and dropped them in this list that you can peruse from your own bed on your phone. That’s some real synergy. Make the upgrade and get some better sleep.

Editor’s Top Picks

Saatva Classic — $400 Off (Now $1,779 for Queen)

Our top-rated mattress for all sleep styles, the Saatva Classic offers luxury hotel comfort with three firmness options. This eco-friendly hybrid mattress features dual coil layers for superior support and breathability. Includes free white glove delivery and a 365-night trial.

Original Price: $2,179 (Queen) | Sale Price: $1,779 (Queen)

Shop at Saatva

DreamCloud Classic Hybrid — Up to 66% Off Bundles (Now $699 for Queen)

Get luxury mattress quality at a mid-range price with the DreamCloud Classic. This 14-inch hybrid features premium memory foam layers and individually wrapped coils. Includes a free bedding bundle with mattress protector, sheet set, and cooling pillows. 365-night trial and lifetime warranty included.

Sale Price: $699 (Queen)

Shop at DreamCloud

Helix Midnight Luxe — 27% Off with Code TOMS27 (Now $1,751 for Queen)

The best mattress for side sleepers we’ve tested. Features a quilted pillow top with heat-dissipating fibers, zoned lumbar support, and individually wrapped springs. Available in multiple firmness levels.

Original Price: $2,398 (Queen) | Sale Price: $1,751 (Queen)

Shop at Helix Sleep

Siena Signature Memory Foam — 20% Off (Now $294 for Queen at Amazon)

Our favorite budget mattress just got even better. Exceptional motion isolation, full-body support, and surprisingly good temperature control for an all-foam bed. A queen is just $294 at Amazon (normally $359 direct).

Original Price: $359 (Queen) | Sale Price: $294 (Queen)

Shop at Amazon

Direct-to-Consumer Mattress Brand Deals

Casper — Up to 35% Off Bundles

Save up to 30% on mattresses and 35% on bundles. The Casper Snow Cooling Hybrid features three layers of support and temperature-regulating cooling for up to 12 hours.

Discount: Up to 35% off bundles

Shop at Casper

Purple — Up to $500 Off Mattresses

Save up to $500 on mattresses plus get a free gift credit up to $300. Purple’s patented GelFlex Grid provides pressure relief and temperature regulation.

Discount: Up to $500 off + $300 gift credit

Shop at Purple

Nectar — Up to 50% Off Mattresses

Up to 50% off mattresses and up to 66% off bundles. The Nectar Premier is our top-rated memory foam mattress with excellent motion isolation and pressure relief for side sleepers.

Discount: Up to 50% off mattresses, 66% off bundles

Shop at Nectar

Helix Sleep — 25-27% Off with Code PRES25 or TOMS27

Take 25% off everything with code PRES25, or use code TOMS27 for 27% off. Helix offers personalized mattresses for every sleep style, from the Midnight for side sleepers to the Dawn for stomach sleepers.

Discount: Up to 27% off sitewide

Shop at Helix Sleep

Brooklyn Bedding — 30% Off with Code PRESDAY30

Save 30% sitewide with code PRESDAY30. The CopperFlex Pro features copper-infused memory foam with excellent heat-regulating and antimicrobial properties.

Discount: 30% off sitewide

Shop at Brooklyn Bedding

Tuft & Needle — 20% Off Sitewide

Get 20% off all mattresses. Tuft & Needle pioneered the bed-in-a-box movement with quality foam mattresses at affordable prices.

Discount: 20% off sitewide

Shop at Tuft & Needle

Leesa — 25-30% Off Select Mattresses

Take 25-30% off select mattresses, bedding, and furniture. The Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid features heat-dissipating fibers and three firmness options.

Discount: Up to 30% off select items

Shop at Leesa

Avocado — Up to 20% Off Organic Mattresses

Save up to 20% on GOTS-certified organic mattresses. Avocado specializes in eco-friendly, non-toxic mattresses made with natural latex and organic cotton.

Discount: Up to 20% off

Shop at Avocado

Bear Mattress — Up to 35% Off + Free Pillows

Save up to 35% off sitewide, plus get two free pillows and a mattress protector with mattress purchase. Use code TOMS40 for 40% off. The Bear Elite Hybrid is our top-rated cooling mattress.

Discount: Up to 40% off with code TOMS40

Shop at Bear

Coop Sleep Goods — Up to 40% Off Sitewide

Save up to 40% across the entire site, including the Coop Original Adjustable Pillow, our best-tested pillow.

Discount: Up to 40% off sitewide

Shop at Coop Sleep Goods

Nolah — Up to 35% Off + Free Pillows

Save up to 35% off sitewide, plus get two free pillows and $150 off a Bedjet with mattress purchase. Nolah’s AirFoam technology provides pressure relief without the heat retention of traditional memory foam.

Discount: Up to 35% off + free gifts

Shop at Nolah

Zoma — Up to 30% Off Any Mattress

Save up to 30% on Zoma’s sports recovery mattresses, designed with athletes in mind. Features Triangulex technology for targeted pressure relief.

Discount: Up to 30% off

Shop at Zoma

Awara — Up to 50% Off Mattresses

Save up to 50% on Awara’s organic hybrid mattresses made with natural Dunlop latex and wrapped coils.

Discount: Up to 50% off

Shop at Awara

Naturepedic — Up to 20% Off Sitewide

Save up to 20% on certified organic mattresses free from chemicals and flame retardants. Perfect for health-conscious sleepers and families.

Discount: Up to 20% off sitewide

Shop at Naturepedic

Birch — Up to 25% Off Sitewide

Save up to 25% on Birch’s natural latex mattresses made with organic materials and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Discount: Up to 25% off sitewide

Shop at Birch

Parachute — Up to 25% Off Eco Mattresses

Save up to 25% on eco-friendly mattresses and bedding. Parachute specializes in premium, sustainably-made home essentials.

Discount: Up to 25% off

Shop at Parachute

Luxury Mattress Deals

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud — $510 Off (Now $1,189 for Twin)

Save $510 on the entry-level Tempur-Cloud mattress featuring contouring Tempur-Material foam. Great for back and stomach sleepers who want that classic memory foam hug. Use code CLOUD30 for 30% off if the sale expires.

Original Price: $1,699 (Twin) | Sale Price: $1,189 (Twin)

Shop at Tempur-Pedic

Westin Heavenly Bed — 20% Off (Now $1,996 for Queen)

Bring hotel luxury home with the Westin Heavenly Bed. Features thick cushioning with sturdy support, perfect for back sleepers. Part of the Marriott Bonvoy collection.

Original Price: $2,495 (Queen) | Sale Price: $1,996 (Queen)

Shop at Marriott Boutiques

Ritz-Carlton Mattress — 20% Off (Now $2,752 for Queen)

Experience five-star hotel sleep with the Ritz-Carlton mattress. This cooling and supportive hybrid delivers the ultimate luxury experience.

Original Price: $3,440 (Queen) | Sale Price: $2,752 (Queen)

Shop at Marriott Boutiques

Saatva RX — $400 Off (Now $3,049 for Queen)

Our best-tested mattress for back pain. The Saatva RX features therapeutic lumbar support designed in consultation with chiropractors. Includes 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.

Original Price: $3,449 (Queen) | Sale Price: $3,049 (Queen)

Shop at Saatva

Saatva Latex Hybrid — $325 Off (Now $2,274 for Queen)

Save $325 on this organic latex hybrid featuring five-zone latex foam with vented airflow and antimicrobial treatment. Breathable and naturally cooling.

Original Price: $2,599 (Queen) | Sale Price: $2,274 (Queen)

Shop at Saatva

Puffy Royal Hybrid — $1,410 Off (Now $1,089 for Twin)

Experience plush luxury with six layers including wool for breathability. Perfect for back and side sleepers. Includes two free memory foam pillows and sleep masks with code PRESIDENT.

Original Price: $2,499 (Twin) | Sale Price: $1,089 (Twin)

Shop at Puffy

Amerisleep — Up to $1,000 Off Select Mattresses

Save up to $1,000 on select mattresses, plus up to 40% off adjustable bed frames and 25% off toppers, pillows, and bamboo sheets.

Discount: Up to $1,000 off

Shop at Amerisleep

Bedgear — Up to $800 Off Hybrid Mattresses

Save up to $800 off hybrid mattresses, plus up to 50% off performance pillows and 30% off sheets.

Discount: Up to $800 off

Shop at Bedgear

Budget-Friendly Mattress Deals

Wayfair Sleep 10″ Mattress — 58% Off (Now $186.99 for Twin)

This medium-firm memory foam mattress offers balanced comfort for all sleep styles at an unbeatable price. Features a knitted cover and pressure-relieving foam.

Original Price: $449.99 | Sale Price: $186.99

Shop at Wayfair

Allswell Hybrid — $160 Off (Now $199 for Twin at Walmart)

Excellent motion isolation for a budget hybrid. Firm feel best suited for front and back sleepers. Perfect for spare rooms or dorm rooms.

Original Price: $352 (Queen) | Sale Price: $282 (Queen)

Shop at Walmart

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam — $40 Off (Now $179 for Full at Amazon)

Budget-friendly memory foam infused with green tea extract. Great for guest rooms and side sleepers. Queen size just $199.

Original Price: $219 (Full) | Sale Price: $179 (Full)

Shop at Amazon

Lucid Memory Foam — $118 Off (Now $220.90 for Queen)

Medium firmness all-foam mattress with excellent value. Available in multiple heights and feels. Tends to sell out quickly during sales.

Original Price: $339 (Queen) | Sale Price: $220.90 (Queen)

Shop at Amazon

Linenspa 8″ Memory Foam and Spring Hybrid — $24.72 Off (Now $124.79 for Twin XL)

Good cheap hybrid for guest rooms or kids’ bedrooms. Bouncy innerspring feel at budget prices. Queen just $202.62.

Original Price: $249 (Queen) | Sale Price: $202.62 (Queen)

Shop at Amazon

EGOHOME Black 10″ Memory Foam — $442 Off (Now $256.85 for Twin)

Supportive all-foam mattress great for side sleepers. Available direct from brand with 100-night trial ($314 for queen) or from Amazon at lower price ($280.48 for queen).

Original Price: $699 (Queen) | Sale Price: $314 (Queen direct) or $280.48 (Amazon)

Shop at Amazon

Major Retailer Sales

Amazon — Up to 40% Off Mattresses, Bedding & Bed Frames

Amazon is offering massive discounts across their entire sleep category. Find budget mattresses starting at just $67, plus deals on top brands like Siena, Zinus, Lucid, and more.

Discount: Up to 40% off

Shop at Amazon

Walmart — Up to 80% Off Select Items

Walmart’s Presidents Day sale includes deep discounts on mattresses, bed frames, and bedding. Great deals on Allswell mattresses and affordable options.

Discount: Up to 80% off

Shop at Walmart

Target — Up to 50% Off Bedding & Furniture

Save up to 50% on bedding, mattresses, and bedroom furniture. Features affordable comforter sets and mattress deals.

Discount: Up to 50% off

Shop at Target

Wayfair — Up to 70% Off Mattresses & Bedding

Massive discounts on mattresses, bed frames, and bedding from Wayfair Sleep and other brands. Excellent selection of budget to mid-range options.

Discount: Up to 70% off

Shop at Wayfair

Mattress Firm — Up to 75% Off Select Models

Shop from Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, Tempur-Pedic, and more. Some mattresses include a free adjustable base with code ELEVATE at checkout.

Discount: Up to 75% off

Shop at Mattress Firm

Serta — Up to $600 Off Mattresses

Save up to $600 on Serta mattresses, adjustable bases, and more. Known for their Perfect Sleeper and iComfort lines.

Discount: Up to $600 off

Shop at Serta

Beautyrest — Up to $1,000 Off Select Sets

Save up to $1,000 on select adjustable mattress and base sets. Beautyrest’s Pocketed Coil technology provides exceptional motion isolation.

Discount: Up to $1,000 off

Shop at Beautyrest

Bedding & Sleep Accessories

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set — 15% Off (Now $219.30)

These viral bamboo sheets are made from breathable, cooling 100% bamboo-derived viscose. Set includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

Original Price: $258 | Sale Price: $219.30

Shop at Cozy Earth

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Sheet Set — 20% Off (Now $191.20 for Queen)

Our favorite premium sheets made from 100% long-staple cotton. Soft, durable, and machine washable. Available in multiple colors.

Original Price: $239 (Queen) | Sale Price: $191.20 (Queen)

Shop at Brooklinen

Brooklinen Hardcore Sheet Bundle — 35% Off (Now $283.18)

Complete bundle includes fitted sheet, flat sheet, four pillowcases, and duvet cover. Made from premium 100% cotton sateen.

Original Price: $437 | Sale Price: $283.18

Shop at Brooklinen

Coop Original Adjustable Pillow — 20% Off (Now $71.20)

Our best-tested pillow with removable fill to customize your comfort. Great for all sleep positions. Includes 100-night trial and 5-year warranty.

Original Price: $89 | Sale Price: $71.20

Shop at Coop Sleep Goods

Purple Harmony Pillow — 20% Off (Now $167)

Features Purple’s signature honeycomb latex pattern for balanced pressure around your neck and head. Available in low, medium, and tall heights.

Original Price: $209 | Sale Price: $167

Shop at Purple

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow — 15% Off (Now $67.15 for Queen)

Soft support using Tempur-Material foam, perfect for stomach and back sleepers. Rarely see this deep of a discount on Tempur-Pedic pillows.

Original Price: $79 (Queen) | Sale Price: $67.15 (Queen)

Shop at Tempur-Pedic

Bedsure Pillows (2-Pack) — 32% Off (Now $35.99 at Amazon)

Supportive, comfortable, and affordable down-alternative pillows. Available in standard, queen, and king sizes.

Original Price: $52.99 | Sale Price: $35.99

Shop at Amazon

Wayfair Sleep All-Season Comforter — 64% Off (Now $50.99)

Cushy polyester fill with soft microfiber cover. Hypoallergenic and machine washable. Medium weight works year-round.

Original Price: $139.99 | Sale Price: $50.99

Shop at Wayfair

YNM Weighted Blanket — 40% Off (Now $23.89 at Amazon)

15lb weighted blanket provides soothing deep pressure stimulation. Perfect for relaxation and better sleep.

Original Price: $39.99 | Sale Price: $23.89

Shop at Amazon

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase — 22% Off (Now $15.60 at Kitsch)

NBC Select Wellness Award winner. Cooling satin prevents hair breakage and stays cool all night. Features zipper closure.

Original Price: $20 | Sale Price: $15.60

Shop at Kitsch

Bedlore Waterproof Mattress Topper — 20% Off (Now $23.98 at Amazon)

Waterproof protection with quilted design for temperature regulation. Fits deep pocket mattresses up to 18 inches.

Original Price: $29.99 | Sale Price: $23.98

Shop at Amazon

Bearaby Terraclay Sleep Mask — 30% Off (Now $48)

Weighted sleep mask with biodegradable clay and smooth Cloudweave fabric. Blocks light while cradling pressure points.

Original Price: $69 | Sale Price: $48

Shop at Bearaby

The Company Store — Up to 40% Off

Save up to 40% on specials and 30% off everything else. Premium bedding, down comforters, and luxury linens.

Discount: Up to 40% off

Shop at The Company Store

Ettitude — Up to 25% Off

Sustainable bamboo bedding with up to 25% off. CleanBamboo lyocell sheets are cooling and eco-friendly.

Discount: Up to 25% off

Shop at Ettitude

Crane & Canopy — Up to 70% Off

Save up to 70% on designer bedding, luxury sheets, and home decor.

Discount: Up to 70% off

Shop at Crane & Canopy

Peacock Alley — Up to 70% Off Sale Items

Save up to 20% sitewide, plus up to 70% off sale items. Luxury hotel-quality linens and bedding.

Discount: Up to 70% off sale

Shop at Peacock Alley

Smart Bed & Sleep Tech Deals

Sleep Number Classic — $400 Off (Now $1,499 for Queen)

Sleep Number’s air chamber technology allows you to adjust firmness at the press of a button. The Classic offers changeable comfort throughout the night.

Original Price: $1,899 (Queen) | Sale Price: $1,499 (Queen)

Shop at Sleep Number

Eight Sleep Pod 5 Core — $250 Off (Now $2,599 for Full)

Water-based temperature control system that heats or cools to your exact preferences. Includes sleep tracking. Note: This is a mattress cover, not a complete mattress.

Original Price: $2,849 (Full) | Sale Price: $2,599 (Full)

Queen: $2,799 (was $3,049)

Shop at Eight Sleep

Bryte Balance Signature — 15% Off (Now $3,399.15 for Twin)

Found in luxury hotels worldwide. Features adjustable firmness and massage mode. The ultimate smart bed for sleep optimization.

Original Price: $3,999 (Twin) | Sale Price: $3,399.15 (Twin)

Shop at Bryte

Bryte Smart Beds — Up to 20% Off

Save up to 20% on Bryte’s full line of AI-powered smart beds with personalized comfort technology.

Discount: Up to 20% off

Shop at Bryte

ChiliPad — Up to 20% Off Bundles

Save up to 15% on mattress pads and up to 20% off bundles. Temperature-regulating mattress pads for personalized sleep climate control.

Discount: Up to 20% off bundles

Shop at ChiliPad

Soundcore A30 Sleep Earbuds — $50 Off (Now $179.99 at Amazon)

Top-rated sleep headphones with excellent noise cancellation and sound quality. Soft silicone build designed for side sleepers.

Original Price: $229 | Sale Price: $179.99

Shop at Amazon

Dreamegg Sunrise Alarm Clock — 31% Off (Now $47.99 at Amazon)

Budget-friendly sunrise alarm clock that gradually fills the room with light for a natural wake-up experience.

Original Price: $69.99 | Sale Price: $47.99

Shop at Amazon

When Do Presidents Day Mattress Sales End?

Presidents Day 2026 falls on Monday, February 16. Most sales are active now and will run through the holiday weekend, with some extending into the following week. However, the best deals tend to sell out quickly, so we recommend shopping sooner rather than later to secure the deepest discounts.

How to Choose the Right Mattress

Consider Your Sleep Position: Side sleepers need more cushioning for shoulders and hips. Back sleepers benefit from balanced support. Stomach sleepers require firmer mattresses to prevent lower back pain.

Temperature Regulation: Hot sleepers should look for cooling technologies like gel-infused foam, breathable covers, or hybrid construction with airflow channels.

Motion Isolation: Couples should prioritize mattresses with good motion isolation, typically found in memory foam and pocketed coil hybrid mattresses. That way, if one person flops around (like I do), it won’t bother the other person.

Trial Periods: Always choose a mattress with at least a 100-night sleep trial. Most reputable brands offer 365-night trials, giving you a full year to decide.

Why Shop Mattress Sales on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day is actually one of the five major mattress sale events of the year (along with Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Black Friday/Cyber Monday). Brands and retailers use this holiday to clear inventory and launch new models, resulting in some of the deepest discounts you’ll see all year. Many of the current deals match or exceed Black Friday pricing, with savings up to 70% off and free bundled accessories worth hundreds of dollars.

