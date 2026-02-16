This Purple mattress helped me heal a broken collarbone, and you can take hundreds off it for Presidents’ Day

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



In July 2025, it took less than a minute to fracture my collarbone after tumbling off a bike. It took more than two months of awkward, uncomfortable immobilization to be sure I was healing properly and ready for rehab. Helping make it bearable was a Purple RejuvenatePremier mattress. The RejuvenatePremier is just one of dozens of mattresses discounted during annual sleep deals, but I’m going to tell you why it’s my household’s perfect mattress and could be yours, too.

The build

The RejuvenatePremier mattress ($6,499-$8,499 normally, but $500 off currently with $300 instant gift credit for accessories) sits in the middle of Purple’s top tier. That’s above RejuvenatePlus but below RejuvenateUltimate (all of which sit above the Restore and original Purple lines). No, that’s not my personal mattress above, or anywhere on this page. I think it’s weird to show you my bedroom. But that is the same mattress I’ve been putting bedsheets on for over six months. It’s identifiable by the branding, handles, and the topographic, ripple-stitched pattern across the top.

I say “identifiable” because there may still be 2023 RejuvenatePremier mattresses in the retail market that share the name, but they are not the same. And you want to be sure you get the 2025. The easiest way to understand the updated RejuvenatePremier is to start with what it isn’t: it isn’t a plush pillow-top hybrid, like the earlier edition. I tried the 2023 for several weeks, and the quilted Euro Top perched above Purple’s patented GelFlex Grid felt luxe but far more conventional (a bit more compressed and heat-trapping). The 2025 models swap that idea for a full redesign built around a new “DreamLayer” atop dynamic layered Grid support.

The 2025 Rejuvenate line is Purple admitting, quietly, but decisively, that what distinguishes these mattresses is their temperature-neutral hyperelastic polymer, and no traditional “comfort layer” should come between you and that concept. Enter DreamLayer, which pairs a MicroGrid with a thin layer of breathable MicroAir foam in a forgiving architecture that dense foams just don’t offer. Instead of relying on space-age cooling materials to counteract heat accumulation, the Grid column construction allows natural airflow. That essential first inch or two sits on top of stacked Grid layers: two 2-inch ones in RejuvenatePremier’s case, less or more in other models. This configuration provides compliant relief to your bony prominences without collapsing, thanks to the transition to foams and a Coolflex coil core. [You can see the signature Purple GelFlex Grid below, naked as the day it was born.]

The end product is more depth, more progressive give, and a smoother handoff into a stabilizing catch. And when it comes to edge support, there isn’t a significant sink that makes you worry you’ll slide off a side if you roll too close or a corner if you sit down (and sleeping feels more stable). The trade-off for all of this structure is the weight and the height. The RejuvenatePremier Queen I have ($6,999 normally, $6,499 currently) is roughly 222 pounds and about 15.5 inches tall. This isn’t a casual delivery; moving it is a two-person cardio session. And you’re getting new, deep-pocket sheets. Full stop.

The feel

The RejuvenatePremier isn’t my first Purple—that was a Purple 3 a decade ago, replaced by a disappointing memory-foam experiment in 2024. But it is my first Purple with a fractured clavicle. So, I have context and perspective on Purple’s buoyant, easy-to-roll signature feel compared to the more quicksand sensation of hybrids that can feel less like they’re supporting you and more like they’re becoming a part of you. (And if you’re Gen X, like me, a fear of quicksand is deeply ingrained in your psyche.) I also know about injury sleep, which teaches you what “support” really means. You can’t brute-force comfort. You can’t flop until you find it. You need to land softly and stay aligned. And the last thing you want is heat creep, because you’re already sweating in a sling.

If you’ve never slept with a busted collarbone and the bruises that blanket it, here’s the short version: you become hyperaware of pressure points you didn’t know existed. And you learn that good support does not mean firmness. It means distribution. It’s being managed, not being held up. It’s whether your shoulders can exhale without your ribcage gasping in response. And it’s being able to stay still without feeling smothered, because rearranging the covers can feel like a gymnastics routine in the early days of recovery.

The DreamLayer addresses peak pressure by being soft, but not marshmallow soft. And as your body relaxes, the deeper layers do their job. The Grid gives in where you load it, but it doesn’t collapse everywhere else. It’s responsive, helping make sure one angry square inch of your body isn’t holding the rest of your comfort hostage, at least for a little while. You still have to take into account pillow height. But once you’ve nailed that, you feel calm, not dread at bedtime. And my wife—who tosses and turns every night like she’s in some kind of wrestling match with sleep paralysis demons—didn’t cause me additional discomfort. It’s not dead like memory foam, but small shifts weren’t big problems.

No injuries? Congrats! Keep it that way. But side and combo sleepers can still appreciate going to sleep without shoulders and spine getting into an argument. And they can love waking up with less achy hips. Rolling over shouldn’t feel like a chore and/or commitment. Purple’s Grid quickly rebounds rather than “remembering” your shape the way foam does. Stomach sleepers, however, should search out a firmer plank.

All that said, a Purple mattress can have a polarizing feel, so I recommend visiting a showroom/taking advantage of the 100-night trial. The safest entry point for slinky rather than sinky is the single 3-inch Grid medium-feel RejuvenatePlus. The 3-inch plus 2-inch layered RejuvenateUltimate is hovermaxxing achieved. Pure weightless indulgence. The RejuvenatePremier, meanwhile, is a mattress with intent, designed for people who know they want pressure relief and don’t sleep like a statue.

The conclusion

I came to Purple’s latest injured. I stayed impressed even after my cracked collarbone stopped running my life. Sure, it’s expensive. You won’t get this mattress on a whim. But you also won’t wake up at 3 a.m. with night sweats and regrets. You might flinch at the price, but you won’t wince when you stand up to get that first cup of coffee. The DreamLayer RejuvenatePremier is a great mattress, whether you’re actually healing or just want to wake up without feeling like you slept on something wrong.