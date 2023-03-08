We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Mar 8, 2023

On cold nights, there’s nothing more comforting than getting into a pre-warmed bed thanks to a heated blanket. Heated blankets, sometimes called electric blankets, are just like a regular soft blanket but with wires inside that provide heat when supplied with current. You can even get wireless battery-powered options that allow you to stay warm all night long without the hassle of tangling cords. Whether you opt for smaller single sizes, which are often better at dispersing heat, or share the experience with a large, heated blanket made for two, we have sourced the best heated blankets for you.

How we chose the best heated blankets

The writers and editors at Popular Science have decades of combined experience in writing about, reviewing, and recommending products across a wide variety of categories. For this list of the best heated blankets, we relied on spec comparisons, personal experience, editorial reviews, and user feedback. We prioritize reliability here at Popular Science, so we emphasized models that promise to last several years. While we haven’t tested them for years to guarantee durability, we prioritize brands with solid reputations and models built with long-lasting materials.

The best heated blankets: Reviews & Recommendations

Our picks for the best heated blankets promise to keep you toasty even when it’s cold outside and drafty in your home. Plus, they’re more convenient than sleeping in even the best, most comfortable heated gloves, socks, and vests. If you want to snuggle up for sound sleep, feel cozy without touching the thermostat, you can relax under the warmth of one of our top picks.

Best overall: Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Blanket

Why it made the cut: Incredibly soft to the touch, this microfleece blanket was an overall winner for warmth, glowing customer reviews, and smart features, including easy machine washing.

Specs

Fabric type: Polyester Microfiber

Polyester Microfiber Heat Settings: 12

12 Machine washable: Yes

Pros

Dual controllers

Easy to use

Soft, cozy fabric

Cons

Thin fabric means you can feel the wires inside

Available in a range of colors—including beige, blue, red, and gray—this blanket scored top marks for comfort and durability. To machine wash, simply unplug the remote and toss the blanket in your washer and dryer.

The dual controllers and large Queen size make it a good choice for couples sharing a bed. You’ll both be able to adjust the temperature and turn it on or off if your partner falls asleep before you. The control remote is also bright and easy to use, even in the middle of the night. It evenly distributes heat to prevent overheating, and the blanket material, although warm, isn’t too heavy. It comes with a five-year limited warranty for peace of mind. The automatic 12-hour shutoff was the longest shut-off from the blankets tested and means you can fall asleep knowing it will turn off by itself. This is our top choice to help you get a restful (and warm) night’s sleep.

Best budget: Beautyrest Brushed Long Fur Electric Throw

Why it made the cut: This affordable, snuggly blanket with a furry feel and three heat settings offers a good mid-range heated blanket for a great price.

Specs

Fabric type: 100% Polyester

100% Polyester Heat Settings: 3

3 Machine washable: Yes

Pros

Affordable price point

Furry fabric offers extra warmth

Cons

Only one size (oversize throw) available

Controller overheats if covered by the blanket

The heating wires are laid throughout this throw in an “S” pattern, evenly distributing heat. Although only available in one size, the oversized 50 inches by 60 inches, it’s perfect for one person to keep warm. Expect heat ranges of 85 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, although the long fur provides additional warmth as well. You’ll be limited to just three heat settings, but this heated blanket still offers good value for money at such a reasonable price.

The two-hour auto shut-off provides peace of mind, although if you like to snuggle up while you watch TV before bed, you might need to reset it to keep you warm as you sleep. Some reviewers complained that the lifespan was short, which you should remember when researching heated blankets to buy. As this blanket is on the smaller side, it could be a great option for keeping warm on the couch instead of at bedtime.

Best battery-powered: The Cozee Battery Operated Cordless Heated Blanket

Why it made the cut: This clever option allows you all the warmth and comfort of your bed at home wherever you go. Whether traveling, camping, or just because you prefer a wireless design in your heated blanket, this product is a top-rated choice.

Specs

Fabric type: Polyester & Polyester Blend

Polyester & Polyester Blend Heat Settings: 5

5 Machine washable: Yes

Pros

Totally portable

Wireless

Modern design

Cons

Battery life is poor on high setting

Instead of a bulky controller plugged into the wall, this portable heated blanket comes with a rechargeable large-capacity battery, not unlike a power brick you’d use to charge your phone. The blanket heats up in just five seconds, providing warmth when you need it most. It folds down to fit any 10 inches by 8 inches space, perfect for stowing in the car or a backpack on the road.

Once heated, expect 2-8 hours of use, plenty of time to fall asleep soundly. The material is lightweight, machine-washable, and soft to the touch. Although this blanket would work well in bed, it excels as a portable option to keep you warm at sporting events, when traveling, or especially camping or staying in an RV. In fact, it makes a great present for anyone who loves warm gear gifts. However, the five heat settings don’t offer too much variation, and it’s worth keeping in mind that the highest setting will drain the battery considerably. Lower price options are available if a wireless design is not your priority.

Best for couples: Perfect Fit Ultra Soft Plush Electric Blanket

Why it made the cut: This very large king-size heated blanket is big enough for two to share at 100 inches by 90 inches. Made from soft micro plush, it comes with two separate heating zones and individual controls to ensure you are both comfortable.

Specs

Fabric type: Polyester Blend micro plush

Heat Settings: 10

Machine washable: Yes

Pros

Very large size

Individual controls

Small wires and even heat distribution

Cons

Expensive

It’s a perfect solution for couples with different sleep styles and preferences. Not only does it feature separate heating zones and individualized controls, but you can change the temperature silently so as not to wake your sleeping partner. The separate controls mean you can both choose your ideal temperature and sleep soundly. You can also adjust this temperature throughout the night for individualized comfort.

A large easy-to-grasp dial-style controller and a non-slip bottom make this a very accessible device. If you forget to turn it off, an automatic shut-off at 10 hours will keep you safe. This blanket doesn’t feel overly hot to the touch and doesn’t get hot zones as the heat is evenly distributed. It also features very small wires that cannot be felt through the blanket for ultimate comfort while you both sleep. Choose from three colors—sage green, red or beige—to complement your bedding.

Best wearable: Beautyrest Reversible Sherpa to Fleece Electric Wrap

Why it made the cut: This affordable, wearable, and reversible heated blanket provides additional warmth around the house while you watch TV, work, or relax. Save money by slipping this poncho on instead of turning up the heat.

Specs

Fabric type: Plush Fabric

Plush Fabric Heat Settings: 3

3 Machine washable: Yes

Pros

Affordable

Hands-free design

Heats up quickly

Cons

Control panel is bulky and can be uncomfortable

Variations in heat

As a wearable heated blanket, the Beautyrest Reversible Sherpa to Fleece Electric Wrap lets you stay warm while your hands can type, scroll on your phone, or flip between TV channels. It sits on your shoulders just like a shawl with the added luxury of heat which you can control through three different settings. And it’s available in 10 different designs to suit your unique style and fashion sense. It’s also fully reversible with an ultra-soft beige plush fabric on the reverse side.

The 2-hour auto shut-off prevents overheating. Fully machine washable, this wearable heated blanket provides warmth and comfort to relax anywhere in your home. Because of the range of colors and styles, this blanket would suit teens in particular. Like our top budget pick, also made by Beautyrest, the controller can become quite hot if covered. Simply unplug to machine wash and keep your new favorite blanket clean.

Things to consider before buying the best heated blankets

While we’re happy to recommend specific models, we also like to provide some insight into what we consider the essential features that come with your new heated blanket. Here are some features and specs to look for while you’re shopping.

Safety

You might prefer the reassuring heavy feel of a weighted blanket instead of a heated blanket; after all, they don’t suit everyone. If you prefer to sleep wrapped up in a ball or your temperature fluctuates dramatically during the night, a heated blanket might not suit your needs. It’s also important to keep a few safety precautions in mind:

Damaged or frayed wires can make heated blankets unsafe. Get into the habit of checking them regularly and rolling rather than folding your blanket for storage. You should also choose a model with an automatic shut-off to prevent overheating.

Heat settings

The more heat settings your heated blanket has, the more you can customize it to your unique (and changing) needs. Depending on the weather, your other blankets and bedding, or the season, adjust the heat setting to suit your sleep habits best. You might also prefer to choose a heated throw blanket over one that you sleep with.

Pets

It’s not advised to use heated blankets with pets as they can become overheated and may chew or claw through the wires.

FAQs

Q: Is it safe to sleep with a heated blanket? If used correctly, heated blankets are perfectly safe to use while sleeping. When selecting your blanket, make sure you choose one with an automatic shutoff so that you can rest easy knowing that you won’t overheat during the night. It’s also important to look after your blanket to prevent wires from shorting and to buy a new one when your blanket gets too old. Q: Do heated blankets use a lot of electricity? Heated blankets are very economical and use very little electricity to run, and certainly much less than a space heater or turning up the thermostat. Q: Can I wash my heated blanket? Not all heated blankets can be machine washed, so it’s very important to check the manufacturer details to make sure you’ll be able to clean your blanket properly.

Final thoughts on the best heated blankets

Heated blankets can be a great way to stay warm on chilly nights, and save money on your heating bills, or just make your bed extra snuggly and cozy.

If you share a bed with someone else, it’s a good idea to buy an extra large heated blanket and ensure you both have access to the controls to individualize your sleep space to your comfort level. Even if you don’t like to fall asleep with your heated blanket on, you can still use it to warm up your sheets before bed or opt for a wearable blanket to keep warm around the house.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.