Your house probably has a “dog blanket” that didn’t start off that way. Your pooch probably stole your favorite blanket and you let them have it because you’re a big softy. Two things can be true at once: You can love Fido with all your heart and soul and want your human blanket to remain with the humans. Enter the dog blanket. Unlike a blanket you use for lounging around, dog blankets are made with sharp teeth, nails, and messes in mind. They’re waterproof, incredibly durable, and most importantly, they’re comfortable for your pup. Most dog blankets practically look identical to the blankets you use at the foot of your bed or on the edge of your sofa. And, no one is none the wiser if it gets ruined beyond repair. Simply repurchase and hope your dog has a bad enough memory. Everyone—you, your dog, and your couch—wins when using one of the best dog blankets.

How we chose the best dog blankets

Two bizarre resume points make me qualified to write about dog blankets. My dad’s dog, Misty, is an 80-pound Great Pyrenees-Newfounland mix that loves to shed. I also write about human blankets and am a cat owner—I know what materials stick to fur, what weaves get snagged in claws, and recognize the importance of the washing machine. I also conducted heavy research and looked at reviews and recommendations to narrow our picks.

The best dog blankets: Reviews & Recommendations

Whether you’re using it on top of your dog’s bed or the couch, a dog blanket makes everything cozier than before. One of our picks should bring your dog joy and keep your upholstery intact.

Best overall: PetAmi Waterproof Dog Blanket

Specs

Dimensions: 29×40-60×80 inches

29×40-60×80 inches Machine washable?: Yes

Yes Materials: Fleece poylester

Pros

Lots of sizes for all pets

Easy to clean

Material stays soft after washing

Cons

Makes a crinkle sound due to waterproof membrane

If there’s one thing a pet loves, it’s something that’s soft, from chew toys to your own comfortable bed. This fleece blanket from PetAmi, with its double-sided fleece and internal waterproof membrane, is a step-up from the regular blanket you’re currently using. It comes in all sorts of colors and sizes, meaning you can get a smaller one for the dog bed and a larger one for the couch. The price ranges from $18-$45 depending on size, meaning pet-proofing your house won’t completely drain your wallet.

An internal waterproof membrane prevents accidents making their way to the couch cushion, and a stain-resistant fabric stops muddy paws from overstaying their welcome. However, it sounds a little crinkly when folding or handling. We’d rather deal with a crinkle than a pee-stained couch, so we consider this a very minor concession.

Best splurge: PupProtector Waterproof Throw

Specs

Dimensions: 60×50 inches

60×50 inches Machine washable?: Yes

Yes Materials: Faux fur, microsuede

Pros

Stylish

Fluffy and soft

Protects furniture

Cons

Expensive

Only comes in two sizes

If you have a larger budget and want your dog blanket to blend with your decor, the PupProtector Waterproof Throw is the pick for you. To clean, simply throw it in the wash and dry on low heat. Much like the PetAmi blanket, this one also has an internal waterproof lining to stop liquids from seeping through. We’re partial to the cow print, which is the print du jour on social media. It is expensive and only comes in two sizes—a 60×50-inch Original size and 80×62-inch Large version—which isn’t ideal if you’re working on a budget or are shopping for small dog.

Best cooling: PetFusion Premium Cat and Dog Cooling Blanket

Specs

Dimensions: 27×31-46-60 inches

27×31-46-60 inches Machine washable?: Yes

Yes Materials: PE fabric, nylon

Pros

Available in four sizes

Machine washable

Good for other animals

Cons

Loses cooling abilities in the sunlight

Not waterproof

Summers are particularly hard for pups: They don’t sweat like humans do and rely on panting to keep themselves cool. Consider a cooling blanket if your dog is having a hard time cooling down after a warm walk or when coming in from outside. This one from PetFusion is cold to the touch and can help your dog get back to baseline faster. If accidents are top-of-mind, you might want to layer this blanket with another on this list, as it’s not waterproof. Of course, this blanket loses its effectiveness if placed in direct sunlight. Keep your dog chill by keeping this blanket in the shade or away from the window.

Best waterproof: Furhaven Waterproof Throw Blanket

Specs

Dimensions: 40×30-60×50 inches

40×30-60×50 inches Machine washable?: Yes

Yes Materials: Polyester

Pros

Comfortable

Soft

Waterproof

Cons

On the thin side

This waterproof dog blanket matches your current decor and doesn’t scream, “I am a waterproof dog blanket,” perfect for pet parents with design in mind. One side features plush, long faux fur, while the other sports a waterproof velvet, combining a soft feel with peace of mind. It’s machine washable and comes in four sizes. It’s also well-priced, meaning you won’t feel bad buying one for the car, couch, pet bed, or chair. However, it’s very thin despite its plushness. That’s not a major dealbreaker if you’re using it to cover your couch.

Best budget: Bedsure Waterproof Dog Blanket

Specs

Dimensions: 25×35-86×108 inches

25×35-86×108 inches Machine washable?: Yes

Yes Materials: Polyester Sherpa, flannel fleece

Pros

Cheap but feels high-quality

Comes in all kinds of sizes and colors

Waterproof and leakproof

Cons

Takes a while to dry

Bedsure makes some of our favorite throw blankets, so it’s no surprise that we’re fans of its waterproof dog blanket that comes in plenty of sizes and colors to match your dog’s vibe and crate situation. We also love the available range of sizes—you can get a small 25×35-inch blanket or a King-size behemoth that can cover your entire bed. A waterproof lining prevents any leaks from seeping through the blanket, and it’s double-sided so your dog can have more than one sensory adventure. It’s machine washable and can be dried at a low temperature, but reviews note it takes a while to dry since it’s a thick blanket. We’d take “Thick and slow to dry” over anything else.

What to consider when buying the best dog blankets

Dog blankets aren’t just for protecting furniture or lining crates. Dogs can nest, and blankets are a perfect item to bring to their special spot. We all have our favorite things, dogs included. Not everyone loves barking at the mailperson or chasing after squirrels but to each their own.

Here’s what you should know when picking the perfect dog blanket for your pup.

Material

Most dog blankers are made of synthetic materials like nylon and polyester since they’re easy to clean and don’t hold on to stains. These fabrics can also be used to make all sorts of textures dogs love, like fleece and Sherpa.

Although natural fabrics like wool, cotton, and linen are great for humans, you should probably skip them when choosing a dog blanket. Sharp nails can snag on the weave and tear holes in the fabric, and they easily hold on to stains. Plus, these fabrics are known for their breeziness. The only breeze your dog wants is one they can chase after.

Size

Of course, you and your dog aren’t beholden to any size. If you want to buy your Italian greyhound the largest-sized blanket, we certainly aren’t stopping you. However, we don’t think your St. Bernard would love the smallest size, but stranger things have happened.

Machine washing and waterproofing

If you have a puppy or older dog, these two are a must-have feature. The first allows you to easily clean up accidents and messes that happen while potty training or if your canine is experiencing incontinence. The latter stops said accidents and messes from soaking through and getting on your furniture, which is exponentially harder to clean.

FAQs

Q: Do dogs get cold at night? Yes, dogs can get cold at night, especially if it’s a chilly evening. If you see your dog shaking, shivering, whining, barking, hunching over, and tucking their tail between their legs, they might be too cold. If that’s the case, bring them in for the evening, grab a blanket for them, or consider a dog jacket for walks. Q: Are electric blankets safe for dogs? Yes and no. Electric blankets are safe for dogs if they’re made with dogs in mind. Dogs and humans have different body temperatures, meaning something that’s warm for you could be too hot for your pooch. Consider an electric dog blanket if your pup lacks fur/hair or has an incredibly short coat. Otherwise, a plain ol’ dog blanket is perfect. Q: Do dogs sleep better with a blanket? Like us, dogs love the comfort and coziness of a blanket. If you don’t like your dog sleeping in bed with you, a blanket fills the need that your sheets cannot. Being swathed in a familiar scent—whether it’s yours or theirs—is another bonus, especially if you bring it along during car rides and visits to the vet to provide a sense of safety and security.

Final thoughts on the best dog blankets

A dog blanket doesn’t just keep your dog warm—it also protects your furniture from claw marks, fur, and the occasional potty incident. They’re stylish, waterproof, soft, and often don’t break the bank. Dog blankets are made with pooches in mind, meaning they’re built to withstand getting dragged around the house or chewed on—your shoes and throw pillows can’t say the same.

