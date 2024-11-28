Hurry and grab the latest-gen iPad for just $259 before this Black Friday deal sells out

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’ve been waiting to pick up an iPad or you want to spoil someone with a great gift, jump on this $259 iPad deal happening for Black Friday. Apple’s newest tablet retails for $349, but it typically overs just above $300, so this really is a solid price. You can also pair it with the Apple Pencil, which is currently $60 and siting at its lowest price of the year. That’s like getting the iPad with the Pencil for $30 less than the retail price of the iPad on its own. Hard to pass that up.
Apple iPad (10th Generation) $259 (was $349, regularly $299)
This is the base model iPad, but it has a beautiful 10.9-inch screen and enough processing power inside to handle any task you could possibly throw at it. The A14 Bionic chip can handle everything from high-end gaming to video editing. It comes in four colors, but there’s randomly an extra $9 off coupon if you specifically buy the white version.
While it can be tempting to splurge on the very excellent iPad Pro, this is likely a better buy for the vast majority of people. It has a similar design to the most recent Pro models, but it costs 4-5 times less. This deal applies to the base model, but you can also get 18% off the 256GB storage model, which comes in at $409.
Apple Pencil (1st Generation) $59 (was $99)
Yes, the charging design is slightly awkward, but this is a steal of a price and it does everything you need the Pencil to do on your new iPad. It offers incredible sensitivity and precision. Plus, it’s great for hand-writing notes, lists, or just doodling when you should be paying attention. You can replace the tip when it wears down and a cap protects the charging port when not in use. You can step up to the second-gen Apple Pencil for $79 if you want the magnetic attachment and charging.
