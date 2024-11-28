🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

Hurry and grab the latest-gen iPad for just $259 before this Black Friday deal sells out

This is the cheapest you're going to find a current-generation iPad for sale this year.

By Stan Horazek

Posted 2 Hours Ago

Apple iPad 10th gen in a pattern on-sale for Black Friday
Apple

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been waiting to pick up an iPad or you want to spoil someone with a great gift, jump on this $259 iPad deal happening for Black Friday. Apple’s newest tablet retails for $349, but it typically overs just above $300, so this really is a solid price. You can also pair it with the Apple Pencil, which is currently $60 and siting at its lowest price of the year. That’s like getting the iPad with the Pencil for $30 less than the retail price of the iPad on its own. Hard to pass that up.

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $259 (was $349, regularly $299)

Apple iPad on-sale for Black Friday for $259

Apple

This is the base model iPad, but it has a beautiful 10.9-inch screen and enough processing power inside to handle any task you could possibly throw at it. The A14 Bionic chip can handle everything from high-end gaming to video editing. It comes in four colors, but there’s randomly an extra $9 off coupon if you specifically buy the white version.

While it can be tempting to splurge on the very excellent iPad Pro, this is likely a better buy for the vast majority of people. It has a similar design to the most recent Pro models, but it costs 4-5 times less. This deal applies to the base model, but you can also get 18% off the 256GB storage model, which comes in at $409.

Apple Pencil (1st Generation) $59 (was $99)

Apple Pencil Gen 1 on-sale for Prime Day

Apple

Yes, the charging design is slightly awkward, but this is a steal of a price and it does everything you need the Pencil to do on your new iPad. It offers incredible sensitivity and precision. Plus, it’s great for hand-writing notes, lists, or just doodling when you should be paying attention. You can replace the tip when it wears down and a cap protects the charging port when not in use. You can step up to the second-gen Apple Pencil for $79 if you want the magnetic attachment and charging.

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES

Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.