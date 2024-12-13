Procrastinator’s gift guide: Great products you can still get in time for the holidays

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

OK, so you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s OK. There’s still time to get great gifts shipped if you order right now. But just because you’re in a hurry doesn’t mean you have to compromise. You don’t want to have to buy your gifts at the gas station at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve (though we wouldn’t mind a bouquet of scratch-offs and a couple of Arnold Palmer tallboys if you’re going out). These gifts are great under any circumstances, but they’re especially appealing right now because they can still make it in time to get under the tree.

Yes, this is technically a fishing hoodie. In fact, several of the colorways intentionally mimic the look of different types of trout. But you don’t need to be an angler to appreciate this fantastic hoodie. It’s super lightweight, so you can easily layer. It dries quickly and boasts a UPF 50+ rating, which means it blocks harmful sun rays all day.

This 7-tool multitool is a great gift because it’s light enough for anyone to carry and comes in seven different vibrant colorways. You get pliers, a blade, a bottle opener, a bit driver, and wire cutters. The bottle opener doubles as a carabiner so the recipient can clip it onto their belt or bag and not lose it.

This Bluetooth-enabled turntable adds some clever modern amenities to an old-school cool setup. It operates automatically, so you don’t have to worry about scratching records when putting the needle on. The wireless connection provides high-quality audio without running cables around the room or forcing you to rearrange shelves or stands.

We love a holiday product bundle, especially when it’s actually a pretty good deal. This box contains a purple version of the Instax Mini 12 instant film camera (don’t call it a Polaroid!), a pack of film, a carrying case, and an adorable little album in which you can store your shots. Plus, even with all that, you only have to wrap one box.

I think notebooks make great gifts overall, but the Rocketbook does more than typical paper. Write or draw on the Rocketbook’s pages, then use the Rocketbook app to scan it onto the web quickly. It recognizes and digitizes your writing. Then, you simply wipe the notebook pages clean and do it all over again.

We love heated clothing here at Popular Science. Whether it’s a vest, a jacket, or whatever else, we prefer to be warm. If your gift recipient is the same or spends a ton of time outdoors, this heated vest is the move. A trio of carbon heating elements run through the fleece garment and pull power from a built-in battery to warm up their torso.

If you’ve never slept on really nice sheets, you won’t believe how much better they’ll make your life overall. This classic set of sheets comes in more than a dozen colors and is made from long-staple cotton. I don’t actually know exactly what that means, but they feel cool and clean every time, which is exactly what you want.

I would prefer it if every single thing I wore was made of Smartwool. This reversible cuffed winter hat comes in 13 different colorways, all more comfortable than any other beanie you’ve ever put on your head. It’s made of Merino 250 base layer fabric, so it keeps heads warm while drawing away moisture, so it’s good from fall all the way to spring.