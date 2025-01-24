Samsung just announced its new Galaxy S25 smartphones and you can pre-order them right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Like clockwork, Samsung announced its new flagship smartphone lineup this week with the introduction of the Galaxy S25 line. It can be tough to keep track of what’s new, so here’s a breakdown of the S25 devices, which you can currently pre-order directly from Samsung fo the best possible price.

Samsung

This is the base-model Galaxy S25 and it has gotten some tangible hardware upgrades. It now offers a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip inside, which is optimized to run the many, many AI features Samsung has implemented. It now has 12GB RAM, up from 8GB in the previous model.

The display has remained at 6.2 inches with the same resolution as the S24. The S25, however, offers Samsung’s new ProScaler AI tech, which it claims can improve the quality of an image by 40 percent. This is basically the magic “enhance” mode from every CSI TV show and it’s available across the S25 line.

From a camera standpoint, the hardware hasn’t change much from previous models.

Rear Camera: Ultra Wide: 12 MP F2.2

Ultra Wide: 12 MP F2.2 Wide: 50 MP F1.8 Adaptive Pixel Optical Quality 2x

50 MP F1.8 Adaptive Pixel Optical Quality 2x Tele: 10 MP F2.4 3x optical zoom

The triple camera is still an advantage over the iPhone, which lacks the true telephoto that you get with the Galaxy phones. Hardware has mattered less and less with smartphone cameras in recent years, however, so we’re interested to see how the AI upgrades affect overall image capture in the new S25 phones.

You can opt for 128GB or 256GB storage in the Galaxy S25, starting at $800.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25

From a hardware standpoint, the Galaxy S25+ has the same exact engine as the standard model. The S25+ has a 6.7-inch screen and offers 256GB and 512GB storage options.

As with other big phones, there’s more room for battery inside the S25+ than there is inside the standard version, so you’ll likely eek out more battery life per charge as well.

Beyond those differences, don’t expect much variance between the Galaxy S25 and S25+ models.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25+

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung’s true flagship smartphone. It comes toting a massive 6.9-inch screen with a slightly different, more rounded shape than previous models. The body is made of titanium with Gorilla Armor 2 on the display to make it more durable than before.

This device relies on the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip because it’s the most powerful practical option on the market at the moment. Unlike the lower-end models, the S25 Ultra has gotten an actual hardware upgrade in the camera department. Here’s a breakdown of the new hardware.

Rear Camera: Ultra Wide: 50 MP F1.9

Ultra Wide: 50 MP F1.9 Wide: 200 MP F1.7 Adaptive Pixel Optical Quality 2x

200 MP F1.7 Adaptive Pixel Optical Quality 2x Tele1: 50 MP F3.4, 5x optical zoom1, Optical Quality 10x

50 MP F3.4, 5x optical zoom1, Optical Quality 10x Tele2: 10 MP F2, 3x optical zoom

The big upgrade appears in the ultra-wide, which now has a 50-megapixel resolution instead of the 12-megapixel sensor found in the S24 Ultra.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra

All of the Galaxy S25 phones start shipping in early February.