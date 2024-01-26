We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This refurbished bundle includes a 4th Gen Apple TV and a 1st Gen Siri Remote

As our TVs get smarter our wallets get, well, dumber trying to keep up. Despite what the makers of these entertainment machines may think, you don’t have to get a whole new TV to enjoy smart features like streaming apps and voice-controlled remotes—just get an Apple TV and Siri Remote.

While Apple is asking $149-plus for its binge-watching box and its remote partner, you can get a refurbished model of them both

Apple TV: A powerful streaming contender

You’ve probably heard of the Roku or Fire TV Stick, but the Apple TV brings couch cinema to a whole new level. It connects to the tvOS App Store, where you’ll find streaming apps and games; freely download whatever you want with 32GB of system storage. Apple TV also supports AirPlay, a bridge between other iOS devices and your TV — you could watch TikToks and Reels on the big screen.

This Apple TV is the 4th Gen, supporting 1080p HD resolution, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound, and simple HDMI installation.

Siri Remote: Taking convenience to a whole new level

The Siri Remote is Apple TV’s partner in streaming. This 1st Gen model has a touch interface for easy navigation, and, of course, a built-in microphone to control Siri. Ask it to play the next episode of your favorite show, turn on closed captions, fast forward or rewind, and so much more.

Above, we mentioned this powerful streaming duo is refurbished. That means you’re giving pre-owned devices another chance at life and saving a ton of cash in the process. Since these are grade “B” refurbished, you might notice some light signs of wear.

Snag your refurbished Apple TV 4th Gen with a 1st Gen Siri Remote

