While climate change represents a threat to most animal populations, the reality isn’t quite as straight forward. As the landscape reacts to a shifting climate, some species might actually see their habitat expand.

That could be the case for peregrine falcons (Falco peregrinus), the fastest animal on the planet, living in the United Kingdom. That’s what Connor Panter, a researcher at the University of Nottingham’s School of Geography, found in a study published today in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

Panter analyzed how various future climate change scenarios might make different parts of the country more or less appropriate for 16 species of breeding birds of prey.

“We know that climate change is altering where wildlife is found across the world, but scientists’ understanding of how different birds of prey may respond to these changes is still relatively limited,” Panter tells Popular Science. “Raptors play important ecological roles as predators, and understanding how their distributions might change is important for informing future conservation efforts.”

Panter investigated a “middle-of-the-road” climate-change scenario and a “worst-case” climate-change scenario in the U.K. Today, there are 42,570 square miles of suitable habitat for peregrine falcons. Under the middle-of-the-road scenario, that could increase by 40.6 percent by 2060, and under the worst-case scenario, it could increase by 73.5 percent by 2080.

Hen harriers (Circus cyaneus), golden eagles (Aquila chrysaetos), little owls (Athene noctua), long-eared owls (Asio otus), western barn owls (Tyto alba), and western marsh harriers (Circus aeruginosus) could also see increases. Suitable habitats for common buzzards (Buteo buteo), European sparrowhawks (Accipiter nisus), and tawny owls (Strix aluco), aren’t predicted to change much in any scenario. But British short-eared owls (Asio flammeus), red kites (Milvus milvus), merlins (Falco columbarius), and Eurasian goshawks (Astur gentilis) will likely lose significant amounts of suitable land.

Ultimately, Panter’s work emphasizes that climate change will probably not impact all birds of prey in the same way, even if they live in the same areas. This could represent a significant problem for conservation, because future efforts aiming to safeguard these species will have to take these differences into consideration, according to Panter.

“It is also important to recognise that an increase in the area suitable for a species does not necessarily mean that its population will grow or that it will become more widespread,” Panter says. For example, “whether peregrine falcons can occupy newly suitable areas will depend on numerous other factors, including the availability of prey, nesting opportunities, threats from humans and interactions with other species.”