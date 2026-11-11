Volunteer to play the ‘bad guy’ for the TSA’s bomb-sniffing dogs

Want to play with dogs at the airport and have it be for a good cause? Well, boy, do we have the volunteer gig for you. It’s actually less playtime and more very serious Transportation Security Administration (TSA) work, but there’s still dogs, so we consider that a win: The TSA is currently looking for volunteers to be explosive detection K9 decoys, and honestly there may not be a cuter way to spend a weekend. Let these very smart dogs show us all just how smart they really are!

In their call for volunteers, the TSA says that a volunteer shift with these crafty canines “may feel like a high-stakes game of hide and seek.” They also emphasize that “this training is a serious and important part of keeping our canine teams ready for duty.”

What does a TSA explosive detection K9 decoy even do?

You’re basically pretending to be an airport bad guy or, as the TSA puts it, “a covert role player.” You might be tasked with carrying a “training item” and wander around an airport acting like you’re just an everyday passenger in the ticketing lobbies, going through security, or just generally waiting around for their boarding time. Then, the real game begins, and the canine team will try to sniff you out.

The entire set-up is meant to mimic what these dogs might face in the real world.

How much time does it take to volunteer for TSA detection dogs?

The entire volunteer shift takes about two to three hours.

Who can volunteer?

There aren’t a ton of restrictions on who can volunteer with these very smart doggies. You have to be at least 18 years old to volunteer. Although minors can volunteer alongside an adult companion, they can only participate in limited ways.

You also have to be comfortable sitting, walking, and moving around an airport. However, wheelchair and scooter users can participate in the program.

How can I get to know the TSA dogs—without bothering them?

You can check out their annual calendar, which will be available in December. A German shorthaired pointer named Bolt won the TSA’S Cutest Canine Contest for 2026 and will be one of the working dogs featured on the 2027 calendar.