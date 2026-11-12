Critically endangered tortoises slurp up pumpkin soup

‘Tis the season for pumpkin: the “Superbowl of Pumpkin Weigh Offs,” pumpkin spice lattes, and prepping Thanksgiving feasts. One group of endangered tortoises are enjoying the season with a soup served inside a pumpkin bowl

The trio of critically endangered Asian giant tortoises (Manouria emys phayrei) at the Turtle Survival Center (TSC) in South Carolina recently feasted on this specially made soup with gusto.

“Pumpkin is a great seasonal addition for the turtles,” keeper Carly Sprott tells Popular Science. “It helps keep them hydrated, contains vitamins A and C, as well as fiber that aids in digestion. It is not something we would feed turtles as their entire meal very often, instead we offer balanced meals of fresh salads and various proteins depending on the species’ needs. They were absolutely thrilled when they received a taste of one of their favorite fall snacks!”

In the wild, Asian giant tortoises are found in tropical and subtropical mountainous evergreen forests in parts of Bangladesh and Indonesia. These freshwater turtles are listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List, and their primary threats are habitat destruction, collection for local consumption, and collection for pet and food trades. Freshwater turtles like these help their ecosystems by dispersing seeds after eating local plants, dig burrows that other animals in the area can use as shelter, and maintain some balance in the food chain. They also eat plenty of algae and invasive plants, which then improves water quality.

These particular Asian giant tortoises were the first turtles brought into the rescue center in 2013. They were taken from the wild legally in the 1990s, before there were stricter regulations regarding turtle conservation. While the team at the TSC does not name the hundreds of turtles living there, these three do have names since they were the center’s first turtles. They are named Emy-Sue, Emy-Jane, and Emy-Phay, which comes from the Asian giant tortoises’ scientific name—Manouria emys phayrei.

To make things fun, the team creates seasonal treats like these pumpkin soups. In the summer, they will hollow out watermelons. “They love to eat and always follow us around the enclosure to see if they will be awarded an extra treat,” Sprott says.

When they are not eating soup, they spend their days soaking in fresh water pools, warming underneath heat lamps, and roaming around in their large outdoor space.

The TSC is home to 27 turtle and tortoise species, including some of the world’s most endangered that need help.

“Currently, over half of all turtle species in the world are threatened with extinction. These captivating reptiles need our support,” says Sprott . “A few things the community can do to help include cleaning up litter that washes into waterways, supporting local conservation efforts, and treating wildlife with respect in their natural habitats.”