8 fierce animals show just how metal nature is

Nature. It’s beautiful. It’s awe-inspiring. And it’s really scary. The new book Nature is Metal: It’s A Life-Eats-Life World features full-color photographs and vivid descriptions of the physical features, survival adaptations, and hunting skills innate to 75 of nature’s most metal plants, animals, and natural phenomena.
Browse through some of these raw and real images in the gallery below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
Excerpted from Nature Is Metal: It’s a Life-Eats-Life World by Ettore R. Paolucci and Hans Aschim. Copyright © 2026. Available from Workman, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc. wherever books are sold on October 13.
About the Author
Ettore R. Paolucci (Rick) is the founder of Nature Is Metal, the viral phenomenon with 7.5M subscribers on Instagram (@natureismetal) and 1.23M on YouTube (@natureism3tal). A self-taught storyteller with a sharp eye for viral content, he’s created his own unique voice that’s defined a new way of seeing nature online.
Hans Aschim is a writer and creative director based in Vancouver, BC. When he’s not at his desk, he’s trail running in the Coast Mountains—always with bear spray.
2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards