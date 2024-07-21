15 photographs documenting the silly, serene, and savage side of the animal kingdom

Bickering kangaroos, a mouthful of frog eggs, and a baby bat clinging to its mother mid-flight. The images from the 2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year showcase wildlife in captivating detail.

“With each click of the shutter, a portal opens to reveal the hidden beauty and intricacy that often escapes the naked eye,” said Isabella Alexis, winner in the Junior category. Alexis’ winning image, “Hidden Courage” (seen below), captures the moment a mother spider stands her ground to an imposing camera, protecting her spiderlings.

“Hidden Courage.” Image: Isabella Alexis/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Juniors Winner Isabella Balisky

The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year awards short-listed 95 images from thousands of entries across categories that included Macro, Animals in Nature, Threatened Species, and Our Impact. The overall prize went to Samual Markham for an image titled “My Country Burns” that chronicles the catastrophic 2019-2020 Australian bushfires.

The honorees are now part of a free exhibition, produced by the South Australian Museum, on display at the Australian Museum through October 13, 2024.

“Mellow Gecko.” Image: Alun Powell/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Macro honoree

“Weaner portrait.” Image: Andrew Peacock/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Animals in Nature honoree © Andrew Peacock

“World’s Deadliest.” Image: Damien Esquerré/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Animals in Nature honoree Damien Esquerre

“Talk to the hand.” Image: Asher Allison/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Animals in Nature honoree Asher Allison

“Somewhere Under the Rainbow.” Image: David Robinson/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Animals in Nature Runner-Up

“Neighbour’s Dispute.” Image: Ofer Levy/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Animals in Nature honoree Ofer Levy

“Baby on board.” Image: Douglas Gimsey/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Threatened Species honoree Douglas Gimesy

“Humphead Maori Wrasse.” Image: Simone Caprodossi/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Threatened Species honoree

“The Nursery.” Image: Michael Tropiano/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Threatened Species honoree

“Hooked.” Image: Nicolas Remy/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Our Impact honoree Nicolas & Léna REMY

“Estuarine Crocodile.” Image: Lewis Burnett/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Portfolio Prize

“Soldiers.” Image: McKinley Moens/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Junior honoree

“Fatherhood.” Image: Sam Bayes/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Junior honoree

“Turtley Mesmerised.” Image: McKinley Moens/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Juniors Runner-Up

If you can’t travel to Australia, you can still view the full 2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year gallery.