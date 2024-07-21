15 photographs documenting the silly, serene, and savage side of the animal kingdom

Bickering kangaroos, a mouthful of frog eggs, and a baby bat clinging to its mother mid-flight. The images from the 2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year showcase wildlife in captivating detail.
“With each click of the shutter, a portal opens to reveal the hidden beauty and intricacy that often escapes the naked eye,” said Isabella Alexis, winner in the Junior category. Alexis’ winning image, “Hidden Courage” (seen below), captures the moment a mother spider stands her ground to an imposing camera, protecting her spiderlings.
The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year awards short-listed 95 images from thousands of entries across categories that included Macro, Animals in Nature, Threatened Species, and Our Impact. The overall prize went to Samual Markham for an image titled “My Country Burns” that chronicles the catastrophic 2019-2020 Australian bushfires.
The honorees are now part of a free exhibition, produced by the South Australian Museum, on display at the Australian Museum through October 13, 2024.