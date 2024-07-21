15 photographs documenting the silly, serene, and savage side of the animal kingdom

Nature, you're wild.

By Popular Science Team

Posted on Jul 21, 2024 10:15 AM EDT

a crocodile, kangaroos, and shark
Images, From L clockwise: Lewis Burnett, Asher Allison, Nicolas Remy

Bickering kangaroos, a mouthful of frog eggs, and a baby bat clinging to its mother mid-flight. The images from the 2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year showcase wildlife in captivating detail.

“With each click of the shutter, a portal opens to reveal the hidden beauty and intricacy that often escapes the naked eye,” said Isabella Alexis, winner in the Junior category. Alexis’ winning image, “Hidden Courage” (seen below), captures the moment a mother spider stands her ground to an imposing camera, protecting her spiderlings.

closeup of spider eyes and legs
“Hidden Courage.” Image: Isabella Alexis/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Juniors Winner Isabella Balisky

The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year awards short-listed 95 images from thousands of entries across categories that included Macro, Animals in Nature, Threatened Species, and Our Impact. The overall prize went to Samual Markham for an image titled “My Country Burns” that chronicles the catastrophic 2019-2020 Australian bushfires.

The honorees are now part of a free exhibition, produced by the South Australian Museum, on display at the Australian Museum through October 13, 2024.

a closeup of the head and eye of a gecko on a leaf
“Mellow Gecko.” Image: Alun Powell/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Macro honoree
a seal bent over backwards looking at the camera on a mountainous beach
“Weaner portrait.” Image: Andrew Peacock/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Animals in Nature honoree © Andrew Peacock
a snake in dessert landscape on rocks
“World’s Deadliest.” Image: Damien Esquerré/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Animals in Nature honoree Damien Esquerre
two kangaroos pushing each other, one holds up its hand
“Talk to the hand.” Image: Asher Allison/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Animals in Nature honoree Asher Allison
four sharks under the water while a rainbow is seen above the water
“Somewhere Under the Rainbow.” Image: David Robinson/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Animals in Nature Runner-Up
a crab and fish battle in the water
“Neighbour’s Dispute.” Image: Ofer Levy/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Animals in Nature honoree Ofer Levy
a bat carrying its young while flying
“Baby on board.” Image: Douglas Gimsey/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Threatened Species honoree Douglas Gimesy
a colorful maori fish in dark underwater surrounded by smaller fish
“Humphead Maori Wrasse.” Image: Simone Caprodossi/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Threatened Species honoree
two manatees under water munching on kelp
“The Nursery.” Image: Michael Tropiano/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Threatened Species honoree
a shark with a fish hook embedded under its mouth
“Hooked.” Image: Nicolas Remy/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Our Impact honoree Nicolas & Léna REMY
a crocodile shot from above
“Estuarine Crocodile.” Image: Lewis Burnett/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Portfolio Prize
two crabs on sand
“Soldiers.” Image: McKinley Moens/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Junior honoree
a frog with a mouth full of eggs
“Fatherhood.” Image: Sam Bayes/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Junior honoree
a turtle pokes its head above the water
“Turtley Mesmerised.” Image: McKinley Moens/2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Juniors Runner-Up

If you can’t travel to Australia, you can still view the full 2023 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year gallery.