US Navy loses $60 million fighter jet after it falls into Red Sea

It was a rough start to the week for the Department of Defense. On April 29, sailors aboard the USS Harry S. Truman witnessed a $60-70 million fighter jet vanish into the Red Sea after they “lost control” of the F/A-18E Super Hornet and its towing tractor. The incident occurred as personnel were moving the aircraft into the carrier’s hangar bay, with initial reports indicating the mishap began after the Truman took an unexpectedly hard turn to avoid drone and missile attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The US Navy reported only one minor injury in a statement.

“Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard,” the Navy explains, before adding that “an investigation is underway.”

Super Hornets (often referred to in the military as “Rhinos”) come in two variants: the F/A-18E and F/A-18F. The F/A-18E involved in Monday’s costly debacle is a single-seat aircraft primarily used in air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missile strike missions. This enables its pilot to operate weapons and flight systems simultaneously, offering a massive logistical upgrade to the US military’s previous generation of Tomcat fighter jets. Super Hornets are substantially bigger than their Hornet predecessor. At 20 percent larger and roughly 7,000 lbs heavier, Super Hornets carry 33 percent more fuel to enable an increased mission range of around 41 percent.

Those souped-up stats make for one of the most powerful and versatile fighter jets in the world. An F/A-18E’s cruising speed is around 555 mph, but the aircraft can top out at 1,190 mph at 40,000 ft if needed. Its maximum speed is about 806 mph (Mach 1.06) at sea level with a range of 1,458 miles while armed with its two AIM-9 missiles.

The (now one Super Hornet-short) USS Truman has been deployed in the Middle East for months, and was most recently directed to assist in increased military operations against Houthi rebel forces. US Central Command previously stated the military is conducting daily strikes against Houthi targets using a combination of bombers, ships, drones, and fighter jets. The USS Truman was initially slated to return to port earlier this year before Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a one-month extension of duty.