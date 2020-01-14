Our average body temperatures seem to be dropping

The team used that information in two ways. First, they built a model using all the data sets that clearly showed temperature decrease over time; second, they looked within each data set to check if the decrease was reflected in the information there. The Civil War database was particularly important for this task, because it collected information for so much longer than the others. Without that second step, researchers would have no way to be sure whether changing thermometer technology could be blamed for the chilling trend. But even within each single data set, the signal is clear, says Personnet.