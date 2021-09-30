If you’re looking to learn sign language for a loved one or simply looking to learn a new skill that sets you apart, then this bundle may be for you. There’s been a growing interest in ASL in recent years. Like with any language, learning to sign can help people connect with more communities and more people, and it can support finding a job. It’s also a really fun language to learn. Learning ASL is also a means of improving your communication skills, as it involves a lot of body language and non-verbal communication.

You can gain a better understanding of deaf culture and transcend the boundaries of speech and communication and learn how to sign with The Complete 2022 American Sign Language Lifetime Membership Bundle. It’s on sale now for just $29.99 (reg. $242).

Get to grips with the basics of American Sign Language starting with the alphabet and gradually advancing to more complex signs that can be used in real-life situations, ranging from pleasantries to those needed for medical emergencies. What’s more, all the courses you’ll be taking are accredited by the CPD—an independent body operating across all market sectors and in support of all professional institutions, bodies, and societies, so you’re assured of top-notch quality training in ASL.

Whether you’re proficient or looking to learn, this bundle is the perfect jumpstart into American Sign Language proficiency. This bundle is equipped with CPD accreditation with a certificate of completion for each level, lifetime access, and over 100 hours of online learning materials that you can go back to when you need a refresher. Learn commonly used phrases and track your progress through practice videos and quizzes. You’ll also receive the American Sign Language eBook and certification for every level you pass as part of the bundle.

This bundle is your one-stop shop for mastering ASL. It usually retails for $242, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $29.99.

