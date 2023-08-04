If you’re part of the 83 percent of Americans who live in an urban area, you probably can’t see many stars from your home. Cities are overwhelmed with lights, shining from lamps in skyscrapers, the streets, and the ones in bedroom windows. All of this light from the ground drowns out the stars in a phenomenon called light pollution.

Thankfully, a few organizations including the National Park Service (NPS) and the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) are fighting to preserve stargazing spots across the country and the world. Their goals are to ensure that people can access the majesty of the cosmos and safeguard eons-old cultures tied into the night sky. The IDA designates certain areas as “dark sky parks”—or even “dark sky sanctuaries” for the most remote, precious locations.

Of the US’s many dark sky sites, we’re highlighting seven of the most spectacular stargazing spots in the continental states. These might not be the country’s absolute darkest places, but they’re where you can see some incredible natural views and the beauty of the night sky at the same time.