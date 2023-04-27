Ever worry that you will run out of places to explore in America? Lucky for you, there are 63 national parks and 424 national park sites across the country—it will take a long time to work your way through the 85 millions acres they encompass. And with additional sites being earmarked for conservation (West Virginia’s New River Gorge was just designated as a national park in 2021, for example), the list of destinations keeps growing and growing.

Remember, it takes some planning to visit the national parks, though the journey you make of it will be worthwhile. One way to optimize the experience is by targeting the lesser-known parks. Avoid the snaking lines at the Grand Canyon and take in the wrinkly sandstone at Capitol Reef. Skip the tortuous campsite-booking system at Acadia and sleep on the sands of Indiana Dunes. Smaller parks might mean fewer amenities and tour outfitters, but that’s where the real beauty of wilderness shines through. Let us know in the comments what your favorites and underrated choices are.

Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota

Voyageurs National Park in Northern Minnesota has been home to Native Americans, fur traders, homesteaders, miners, and fishermen. Today it’s a 218,054-acre national park with four large lakes and 26 smaller interior lakes. On clear nights, lucky visitors have the opportunity to see the Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, from the park. Skiing and snowshoeing are popular activities in the winter, while summer campers can charter a tour boat. USGS

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas

Guadalupe Mountains is home to the four highest points in Texas and the bright-white Salt Basin. During the Pleistocene Epoch, this Salt Basin was covered by a shallow lake but today it’s dry most of the year. This photo captures one of the rare times when there’s water—this usually happens in the summer. While the Basin is covered in gypsum and salt, the nearby dunes consist of pale red quartz grains. National Park Service

North Cascades National Park, Washington

There are more than 300 glaciers in North Cascades National Park. Known for its rugged beauty, this park—just three hours from Seattle, Washington—has earned the reputation of being the American Alps. With over 400 miles of trails, visitors can explore forested valleys, birdwatch, and keep an eye out for grizzly bears. National Park Service

Lassen Volcanic National Park, California

The park’s Bumpass Hell Trail will lead to you boiling springs and steam vents. National Park Service

Capitol Reef National Park, Utah

When you visit Capitol Reef you can see canyons, sandstone structures, and ancient petroglyphs. National Park Service

Congaree National Park, South Carolina

Here you’ll find the largest remaining section of old-growth bottomland forest in the United States. Paul Angelo/National Park Service

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia

From 1,400 feet above the river at Grandview Main Overlook, visitors are rewarded with one of the most outstanding views in the park. On a clear day you can see directly into the heart of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, including seven miles of the New River and its watershed. From Main Overlook visitors can also get a glimpse of some of the gorge’s unique cultural history. From here you see an active railway and the town of Quinnimont, where the first coal was shipped out of the gorge in 1873. Grandview is a great place to see the spectacular displays of Catawba rhododendrons that bloom here every spring. The purple Catawba rhododendrons bloom in mid-May, while the white great rhododendrons bloom in July. National Park Service

Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana

While the Indiana Dunes maintain a legacy of modern scientific inquiry that began towards the end of the 19th century, this landscape had already been studied by Native Americans for thousands of years. Their vast knowledge of the region reveals an intimate past of research. Indiana Dunes National Park is one of nine parks that are within the federal government’s Great Lakes Inventory and Monitoring Network. National parks within the boundaries of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior are monitored and studied for wildlife and plant populations, changes in the landscape, and effects of pollution on the environment. Great Lakes Network scientists use the parks for science and use the science to make management decisions to help the parks. National Park Service

Haleakalā National Park, Maui, Hawaii

Haleakalā National Park holds more endangered species than any other US national park. National Park Service

Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona