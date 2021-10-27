If you’re searching for a new smart TV to be the centerpiece of your entertainment hub, look no further than this 55-inch HDR Samsung Frame Series 4K TV. For a limited time, you can buy this artwork-meets-streaming device for just under $1,000—that’s a big(-screen) savings compared to the usual $1,500 this customizable display retails for. You can save over 30 percent and enjoy all the top-of-the-line features a QLED television has to offer.

Unlike a standard set, which sits passively when not in use, the motion-activated Samsung Frame transforms into artwork when you’re not watching TV. You can subscribe to a library with over 1,400 pieces of artwork that display when you walk into the room and pick from several bezels/stands (sold separately)—allowing you to match your mood or decor. With 4K AI-upscaling, 120Hz refresh rate, 100-percent Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, built-in Alexa, and the Tizen smart platform (giving you access to all major streaming services), plus a wide variety of connectivity (including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, and four HDMI ports), this TV has both function and form to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

And if you want to seriously level up your home entertainment system, look to the other Samsung Frame Series sales that include a soundbar for an immersive viewing experience. The Samsung TV with Dolby Atmos HW-S50 Soundbar is discounted from $1,750 to $1,145, while the TV with Alexa-equipped/AirPlay 2 S61/ZA Soundbar has been slashed from $1,830 to $1,325. Whether you want a massive 75-inch flatscreen and soundbar for a home theater experience or only need a 32-inch TV, there are options with significant, early Black Friday price cuts to make your money go further.

If you’ve been waiting to invest in a high-quality TV, now is the time. Head over to Amazon to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

