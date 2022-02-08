Written By Terri Williams Updated Aug 6, 2022 4:03 AM

Any scale can measure your weight, but the best smart scales do so much more. Most measure a variety of other health and fitness indicators, including muscle mass, body fat, and heart rate. They can also help you and other people in your home monitor changes and track your progress over time.

How we selected the best smart scales

As a freelance journalist for over 10 years, I’ve reviewed technology for publications including CNN Underscored, Popular Mechanics, Tom’s Guide, The Daily Beast, Architectural Digest, Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and Bob Vila. I tested every scale but one on this list and the rest of the selections are based on extensive research, recommendations from fellow tech colleagues, and reviews from other users.

What to consider when buying the best smart scales

When deciding between the smart scales on the market, there are several factors to consider:

Metrics measured

Smart scales measure a variety of metrics including bone mass and body fat percentage, but some measure more indicators than others. For example, one smart scale on our list measures 10 metrics, while another offers 14. We list all of these for each smart scale so you can determine which of these metrics are important to you and avoid paying for features you’ll never use.

Bluetooth or Wi-Fi

All smart scales either use Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity and some use both. Wi-Fi is much more convenient since Bluetooth has a specific range and is more likely to drop periodically. However, solely Bluetooth-enabled scales are likely to cost less.

Syncing

Some smart scales can sync with fitness apps and trackers to provide even more functionality including the ability to review all of the results from both the scale and app in one place. However, some people may consider that information overload and decide that syncing with the smart scale’s app is sufficient.

Multiple users

If there’s more than one person in your household—or if you’re in a fitness group sharing the same scale—you’ll want a smart scale that can track individual results for multiple people. Some scales allow for eight, or even 16 individual users, whereas other smart scales allow unlimited users to create personal profiles. If you’re using the scale in a group setting, unlimited users will probably be more important to you. However, be advised that multiple users will all use the same account, so they may be able to view your personal information.

Pregnancy mode

Smart scales use bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology to provide biometric measurements. However, for expecting mothers, this can be problematic. So, if you’re pregnant, you’ll want a smart scale that will allow you to turn this feature off in the smart scale’s app, instead opting for Zero-Current Mode. Also, if you’re wearing a pacemaker, you’ll also want a smart scale that can turn it off.

Batteries vs USB

Some smart scales run on batteries, while others can be charged with a USB cable. And some can do both. On one hand, avoiding disposable batteries is good for the environment, but on the other hand, batteries don’t use electricity. This decision will come down to personal preference.

The best smart scales: Reviews & Recommendations

Best overall: WYZE Smart Scale

Why it made the cut: The Wyze Smart Scale provides impressive features for those on a budget.

Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Individual profiles: 8

8 Weight capacity: 400 pounds

400 pounds Metrics: 12

Pros

Great price

Works with Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit

Supports up to 400 pounds

Allows for up to 8 users

Cons

Doesn’t use Wi-Fi

The Wyze Smart Scale is the best smart scale overall for most people because it includes so many features at a budget-conscious price. Four floor sensors allow it to accurately measure your weight to a tenth of a pound regardless of your foot position on the scale. In addition to tracking your weight, it also provides other body metrics, including lean body mass, metabolic age, percentage of body fat, muscle mass, bone mass, percentage of body water, protein level, basal metabolic rate, BMI (body mass index), visceral fat, and heart rate. That’s just about anything a typical person could want.

There’s a Wyze app (for both iOS and Android) that you can connect to the scale via Bluetooth and then track results on your phone, and you can also sync the scale with other popular fitness apps, such as Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Health. With a weight limit of 400 pounds, it’s comfortable for a wide user base—and allows up to eight users to create personal profiles.

Best with app: Withings By Cardio Smart Scale

Why it made the cut: The Withings By Cardio Smart Scale is compatible with over 100 apps.

Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth or Wi-Fi

Bluetooth or Wi-Fi Individual Profiles: 8 users

8 users Weight capacity: 396 pounds

396 pounds Metrics: 10

Pros

USB charging cable

Can be used with babies

Shows vascular age

Includes weather forecast

Can be used on hard floors and carpet

Cons

Really expensive

Can’t turn off BIA

The Withings Body Cardio is by far the most expensive smart scale on the list, which is the only reason it isn’t our overall best pick. However, it’s jam-packed with features. The scale shows stats on your phone, but you can also see them on the scale’s display. Most scales only show a few stats on the actual screen and send you to the app on your phone to see the others. The scale shows your weight, BMI, heart rate, vascular age, muscle mass, percentage of body fat, percentage of body water, bone mass … even your baby’s weight and the current and daily high temperature in case you plan on going outside. The vascular age measurement can help you see how your cardiovascular health compares to the norm for your age bracket.

Withings invented the first smart scale and has a lot of experience in this category. The Withing Body Cardio is also compatible with over 100 health apps, including Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit. Since it uses a USB charging cable, you won’t have to worry about swapping in fresh batteries.

Best high-capacity/pregnancy mode: Etekcity Apex Smart Scale

Why it made the cut: The Etekcity Smart Scale has a high weight capacity and also includes separate modes for both pregnant mothers and also for newborn babies.

Specs

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Individual Profiles: Unlimited

Unlimited Weight capacity: 400 pounds

400 pounds Metrics: 14

Pros

Pregnancy mode

Baby Mode

400-pound weight limit

USB charging cable

Cons

Expensive

The Etekcity Apex Smart WiFi Body Fat Scale is the best smart scale for pregnant women since it has a Zero-Current Mode. In addition, the scale has a Baby mode for measuring babies. Its 400-pound capacity is also as high as you’ll find on the list.

There are no batteries needed—the scale uses a USB charging cable. It tracks 14 measurements, including weight, BMI, body fat, protein, muscle mass, visceral fat, BMR, heart rate, subcutaneous fat, bone mass, body water, metabolic age, skeletal muscle, and fat-free body weight. The smart scale uses the VeSync app, and can also use Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, MyFitness Pal, and Samsung Health.

Best metrics: Sportneer Smart Scale

Why it made the cut: The Sportneer Smart Scale has double the sensitive electrodes to provide more measurement accuracy.

Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Individual Profiles: Unlimited

Unlimited Weight capacity: 396 pounds

396 pounds Metrics: 14

Pros

Twice as many sensitive electrodes

USB charger and battery mode

Generates a health report

Cons

Can’t use on carpet

Not recommended for pregnant women/pacemaker wearers

The upgraded Sportneer Smart Body Fat Scale has eight sensitive electrodes instead of four, which can provide more accurate readings than the previous version. There are four electrodes in the scale itself and the scale also includes a handle (think of something like a pogo stick) that connects to the scale and provides the other four electrodes. As a result, the Sportneer Body Fat Scale can accurately analyze 14 indicators, including weight, water, protein, bone mass, body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, BMI, BMR, metabolic age, subcutaneous fat, fat-free body weight, visceral fat, and lean body mass. The scale then takes this information to create personalized health reports and recommend different types of exercises and courses.

Unlimited profiles can be stored on the Sportneer app, making it ideal for the entire family or fitness team. Also, the scale charges via USB cable, eliminating the need for changing batteries.

Best for body fat: Renpho Body Fat Smart Scale

Why it made the cut: The Renpho Body Fat Smart Scale measures a variety of body fat indicators and can be seamlessly integrated with other apps.

Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Individual Profiles: Unlimited

Unlimited Weight capacity: 396 pounds

396 pounds Metrics: 13

Pros

Excellent price

Accurate measurements

Plenty of metrics

Works with numerous apps

Cons

Should not be used on carpet

The Renpho Body Fat Smart Scale can detect 13 body composition stats: weight, BMI, body fat, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, body water, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, metabolic age, BMR, and fat-free body weight. It’s easy to use and track the various metrics, and there’s also an athlete mode. The scale can be used with a variety of fitness apps, including Samsung Health, Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit.

This is one of the most popular smart scales due to its combination of price and features. It accommodates unlimited users, so everyone in your family or group can use the same Renpho App to track and share progress. The scale is quite accurate and uses batteries instead of a USB charging cable.

Best for multiple users: Eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1

Why it made the cut: The Eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 is easy to use, making it ideal for everyone to use.

Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Individual Profiles: 16

16 Weight capacity: 396 pounds

396 pounds Metrics: 14

Pros

Excellent value for price

Auto-calibrating sensors

14 measurements

Easy to connect

Cons

Can’t use if pregnant or wearing a pacemaker

The Eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 can be used to create up to 16 individual profiles. Although there are smart scales that allow for an unlimited number of users, we think this is best for multiple users for other reasons. For example, the scale uses G-shaped auto-calibrating sensors, which can help to increase accuracy. The only thing worse than your measurements being off, is the entire group’s measurements being off—and it’s hard to motivate a group to continue making progress when it’s not even clear that they are making progress.

The scale draws power from 3 AAA batteries and it’s easy to connect the scale to the Eufy app. Also, 14 different measurements are provided: weight, body fat percentage, BMI, body fat mass, lean body mass, protein, BMR, visceral fat, muscle, muscle mass, bone, body age, bone mass, and water. The scale can be integrated with a variety of third-party apps, including Google Fit, Fitbit, and Apple Health.

FAQs

Q: Which brand is most accurate? Withings is considered the most accurate brand, although all of the scales on our list are generally accurate. It’s also important to remember that, sometimes, a seemingly inaccurate reading could be the result of user error. Always weigh yourself at the same time of day—the start of the day is best since you haven’t eaten yet. Also, put the scale on a flat surface. Q: What about my privacy? To provide the most accurate information, smart scales typically collect a lot of information. In addition to biometric measurements, they may also collect your age, sex, height, name, and contact information. Syncing to third-party apps adds another level of information sharing. Companies may or may not sell your information—and they may be subject to data breaches, which could expose your personal info to hackers. Q: Are mechanical scales better than digital? Analog scales are certainly easier to operate and they’re also considered more durable since the sensors in digital scales can wear out over time. However, digital scales provide so many more features. For starters, the digital readout is easier to read. It also eliminates guesswork, and can also provide more accuracy (for example, 137.8 pounds vs 137 or 138 pounds). Digital scales can also provide other measurements, such as body mass index, bone mass, and body water. They’re also compatible with fitness apps. In addition, they can track different users separately.

Final thoughts on selecting the best smart scales

A smart scale can help you take control of your fitness routine by allowing you to track a variety of measurements. Historical records allow you to gauge your progress toward reaching fitness goals. Also, the ability to add multiple users lets everyone have an individual profile containing their own data.

When weighing both price and features, the Wyze Smart Scale is the best overall choice. However, if you’re willing to splurge, the Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale displays all 10 of its metrics without needing to view your phone. It also measures the most popular indicators—such as BMI, heart rate, muscle mass, body water, and bone mass—and even measures vascular age and includes the weather forecast. However, the best smart scale for you will be determined by your individual needs and budget.