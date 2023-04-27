On April 26, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first pill for fecal transplants. The pill is made from healthy bacteria found in human waste which can help fight dangerous infections in the gut.

According to the FDA, the pill from Massachusetts-based Seres Therapeutics provides doctors and patients with a simpler, and rigorously tested version of the procedure that has been used for just over a decade. Previously, when a patient experienced a Clostridium difficile infection or CDI, doctors would perform a fecal transplant using the stool from a healthy donor. Donor bacteria can help restore the balance of bacteria in the gut and prevent reinfections.

The new treatment will be sold under the brand name Vowst as four daily capsules for three consecutive days. Vowst was cleared for adults 18 and older who face risks from repeat infections from C. diff, and have already received antibiotic treatment. A CDI can cause severe nausea, cramping, and diarrhea, and is dangerous when it reoccurs. CDI’s lead to roughly 15,000 to 30,000 deaths per year.

While C. diff can be killed with antibiotics, the drugs can also destroy the beneficial bacteria that live inside the gut, leaving it more susceptible to infections in the future. People over age 65 are at an increased risk for contracting an infection, but other risk factors include hospitalization, a weakened immune system, and a previous history of infection. Some patients may get the infection again following recovery, and the risk of additional recurrences increases with each infection.

The FDA approved Vowst based on a study of 180 patients wherein nearly 88 percent of the patients taking the capsules did not experience a reinfection after eight weeks. About 60 percent of those who received dummy pills did see a reinfection. Some of the common side effects included abdominal swelling, constipation and diarrhea.

According to Seres, via reporting from the Associated Press, manufacturing the pills relies on the same techniques and equipment that is used to purify both blood products and other biologic therapies. It starts with stool from a screened group of donors that is tested for potential infections, viruses, and parasites. The samples are then processed to remove the waste and isolate the healthy bacteria,killing any lingering organisms.

In the approval announcement, the FDA warned that the drug “may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents. It is also possible for Vowst to contain food allergens.”

In late 2022, the FDA approved Rebyota, the first pharmaceutical-grade version of a fecal transplant treatment from Ferring Pharmaceuticals. This product must be delivered via the rectum.

The approvals of both Rebyota and Vowst are the product of years of pharmaceutical research into the bustling community of fungi, bacteria, and viruses that lives in the gut called the microbiome.

A network of stool banks from hospitals and medical institutions across the US have provided most fecal transplants. However, that growing number of fecal transplant practitioners and stool banks around the US has created a regulatory mess for the FDA, since the agency doesn’t traditionally regulate medical procedures performed by doctors. As long as stool donors are carefully screened for any potential infectious diseases, the FDA has rarely intervened in using the procedure.

In response to these new FDA-approved options, the largest stool bank in the US called OpenBiome said it will keep serving the patients like children and adults with treatment-resistant cases who are not eligible for the new treatments. Since 2013, OpenBiome has supplied more than 65,000 stool samples for CDI patients.