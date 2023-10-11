We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You don’t have to be an expert builder to appreciate a good power tool. Right now, Amazon has Dewalt tools on deep discount as part of its Prime Big Deal Days promotion. While we’re used to seeing regular price drops on some of these products, most of them are at their lowest price we’ve seen this year … and sometimes ever. If you’re looking for a great gift or just some new hardware to round out your toolbox, this is a great time to jump on these deals.

Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

Impact drivers take a ton of abuse, so even if you already have one, it’s hard to pass up on another for just $76, especially when it comes with two batteries and a charger. This is as cheap as I’ve ever seen this powerful tool go, and it’s probably worth picking up, even if you already have tons of tools in another system. It’s also a perfect gift.

If you want a full-on pro-grade tool kit instantly, this is a great deal. It includes an impact driver, a drill, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, and an oscillating multitool. You also get two batteries, a charger, and a bag in which to carry everything.

