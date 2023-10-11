Amazon dropped these DeWalt tools to their cheapest prices ever for Prime Day
Save big on DeWalt drills, impact drivers, saws, batteries, and even suspenders during Amazon's October Prime Day.
You don’t have to be an expert builder to appreciate a good power tool. Right now, Amazon has Dewalt tools on deep discount as part of its Prime Big Deal Days promotion. While we’re used to seeing regular price drops on some of these products, most of them are at their lowest price we’ve seen this year … and sometimes ever. If you’re looking for a great gift or just some new hardware to round out your toolbox, this is a great time to jump on these deals.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit, Brushless, 1/4″ Hex Chuck, 2 Batteries and Charger (DCF787C2) $76 (with coupon, was $169)
Impact drivers take a ton of abuse, so even if you already have one, it’s hard to pass up on another for just $76, especially when it comes with two batteries and a charger. This is as cheap as I’ve ever seen this powerful tool go, and it’s probably worth picking up, even if you already have tons of tools in another system. It’s also a perfect gift.
DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 4-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with Battery and Charger $399 (was $639)
If you want a full-on pro-grade tool kit instantly, this is a great deal. It includes an impact driver, a drill, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, and an oscillating multitool. You also get two batteries, a charger, and a bag in which to carry everything.
More DeWalt Prime Day tool deals
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill, Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit, 2-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger Included (DCK277D2) $133 (with coupon, was $229)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 204-Piece, 1/4″ & 3/8″ & 1/2″ Drive, MM/SAE (DWMT72165) $136 (was $258)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger, Yellow/Black (DCK240C2) $129 (was $239)
- DEWALT 12V MAX Laser Level, Green Line Laser, 3-Way, 360 Degree Professional Laser, Cordless/Rechargeable (DW089LG),Yellow $334 (was $609)
- DEWALT Torque Wrench, 3/8 inch Drive, Digital Torque Wrench (DWMT17061) $189 (was $249)
- DEWALT Torque Wrench, 1/2 inch Drive, Digital Torque Wrench (DWMT17060) $192 (was $269)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver, 1/2 Inch, 2 Speed, XR 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger Included (DCD777D1) $99 (was $159)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Oscillating Tool Kit, 3-Speed (DCS356C1) $99 (was $219)
- DEWALT Oscillating Tool Blades for Wood with Nails, 3-Pack (DWA4203-3) $17 (was $26)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 10-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger (DCK1020D2) $599 (was $1,049)
- DEWALT Buffer Polisher, 7”-9”, 12 amp, Variable Speed Dial 0-3,500 RPM’s, Corded (DWP849X) Yellow $149 (was $269)
- DEWALT Jigsaw Blades Set with Case, T-Shank, 14-Piece (DW3742C) $13 (was $19)
- DEWALT 12-Inch Miter Saw Blade, Crosscutting, Tungsten Carbide, 80-Tooth, 2-Pack (DW3128P5) $34 (was $79)
- DEWALT 10-Inch Miter / Table Saw Blades, 60-Tooth Crosscutting & 32-Tooth General Purpose, Combo Pack (DW3106P5) $30 (was $59)
- DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set and Drill Bit Set, 100-Piece Master Set $29 (was $65)
- DEWALT Wool Buffing Pad and Backing Pad Kit, 7-Inch (DW4985CL) $23 (was $59)
- DEWALT Leather Pouch W/ Belt $41 (was $59)
- DEWALT Leather Suspenders $21 (was $30)
- DEWALT Drill Holster for Tool Belt, Durable, Easy Tool Access (DWST540502) $12 (was $18)
- DEWALT Wrench Set, Combination Ratchet Wrench SAE, Direct Torque Technology, Lockable Case Included, 8 Piece (DWMT74733) $43 (was $52)
