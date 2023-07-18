We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Through July 23, enjoy your summer nights with your favorite films and this Wemax Go Projector and 40” Portable Screen Bundle available for only $199.97 (reg. $679.97).

Do you love streaming tv shows and movies, but you’re tired of wasting beautiful summer nights inside? Grab this Wemax Go Projector and 40” Portable Screen Bundle and watch from anywhere for only $199.97 (reg. $679.97) through July 23.

Stream anytime, anywhere

With how accessible streaming has become, it should be no surprise that 93% of the United States adult population find themselves streaming some form of content. From music, television, movies, documentaries, and more, there’s no shortage of finding something new to watch. This summer, add your next binge-watch to the queue and take the streaming party outdoors with this watch from anywhere bundle.

Instead of buying each product separately, cut back on costs by bundling the Wemax Go Projector and 40” Portable Screen. The projector’s 300 ANSI Lumens comes with built-in WiFi so you can connect from any device, like a tablet, laptop, or phone, with one of its three HDMI, USB, and Type-C ports. All you have to do is plug in and start streaming!

Easily transform any space into a home-theater

Whether you’re hosting a private screening or a large outdoor gathering, setting up your new theater should be just as easy as turning a television on. That’s why the Wemax Projector and Screen are both built with portability in mind. No more heaving heavy equipment outside. The projector itself is ultra-thin at less than an inch thick, making it easy to store and even easier to set up wherever the party is.

As for the Wemax Portable Screen, this freestanding screen is designed for mobile tabletop projection. Just grab a TV tray or other foldable table and sit the projector’s compact aluminum case on top to set up or break down within seconds.

Enjoy premium viewing features outside with the projector’s multi-layer fabric and 1.1 gain for durability and strength. Plus, it’s all-black backing reduces light penetration to maintain sharp images across all resolution qualities, including 4K and 3D projection.

Whether you’re looking to up your home theater or you know someone who is, this bundle can be an ideal gift for anyone who enjoys a quality movie experience. Usually $679, grab the Wemax Go Projector with a 40” Portable Screen Bundle for only $199.97 and save 66 percent off the original price until July 23.

Prices subject to change.