We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Simplify your file transfers with the affordable 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive, and choose from the 64GB or 128GB storage options. For under $35, you’ll conveniently expand the memory on your iPad, iPhone, Android, and more.

Keeping our vital photos, videos, music, documents, and files secure and readily available in this digital era is crucial. The 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive simplifies high-speed file transfers across various devices while efficiently managing storage capacity.

Whether you need to transfer large JPGs, PDF presentation decks, or 4K videos, this device effortlessly handles storing files of all sizes. It can even expand the data capacity of your iPhone, tablet, or laptop. With its high-speed transmission capability, you can conveniently store, transfer, and carry all your data when out and about.

With compact dimensions of 0.2″H x 1.8″L x 1.8″W and weighing just 0.5oz, this portable device offers a 64GB or 128GB storage capacity, fitting seamlessly into any pouch, pocket, bag, or purse. Its wide compatibility range allows it to work flawlessly with Mac, Windows, tablets, micro-USB devices, smartphones, and more, providing numerous options for quick and effortless file transfers across all your devices.

Equipped with four versatile ports (USB 3.0, lightning, micro-USB, and type-C), the gadget becomes a great asset for various needs and projects. You can directly back up photos and videos from cameras to a Mac and save files in the cloud. You’ll also be able to seamlessly collaborate with team members and share files with friends and family, all while ensuring the security of your data.

With a rating of 4.75 out of 5 stars and rave reviews, the mini device is quickly gaining popularity for users on the go. As verified customer Christine C. reviewed, the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive is “So easy to use! I received it, opened up the package, connected to my phone[,] and backed up my info within 3 minutes. Love this little thing!”

This secure and reliable drive caters to your everyday needs and gives your devices a generous storage capacity.

Streamline your digital life with this portable, multi-use flash drive. Purchase it today with these two storage options:

Prices subject to change.