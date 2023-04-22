We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Good morning, Starshine. The Earth says, “Hello.” And Amazon says, “Savings.” If you set aside the harrowing climate change reports and get out and celebrate Earth Day (or any day)—whether planting trees, picking up trash, or just having a picnic—you might want a soundtrack. Luckily, multiple waterproof and party speakers are on sale for up to 25% off right now.

JBL portable Bluetooth speakers are some of our favorites, full stop. Now two of the brand’s most compact are more Earth-conscious. The Clip 4 Eco edition—available in Forest Green, Ocean Blue, and Cloud White colorways—uses 90% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic for mechanical construction and 100% recycled fabric for the speaker grille, and it comes in FSC-certified paper-based packaging printed with soy ink. This ultra-portable Bluetooth 5.1 speaker has an integrated carabiner and 10-hour battery life, so it can easily go from coffee table to trail. And it’s IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you don’t have to worry about unpredictable weather. Of course, none of this would matter if the new materials impacted the sound, but they don’t. The speaker still has that signature JBL punchiness, despite its size. And if you act quickly you won’t have to pay its signature price, as it’s being offered for only $59.95, down from $79.95, during an Earth Day promotion.

Similarly, the even more diminutive JBL Go 3 Eco edition has launched in the same materials and colors for only $39.95, down from $49.95. With a built-in loop and five-hour battery life, the Go 3 Eco is even more convenient to attach to a belt, pack, bike, etc. And it’s equally IP67 waterproof and dustproof so you can use and abuse it from the backyard to the backcountry.

Are you concerned less about size and construction and more about entertaining an entire patio or pool full of family and/or friends? The JBL PartyBox 110 doesn’t travel as well as the above speakers unless you have an RV, but it does offer far more volume and visuals. The big LEDs surrounding the PartyBox 110’s pair of bass drivers turn the front of this speaker into a big figure eight. Two of these speakers can be paired wirelessly if you want to expand the soundstage or set up a literal stage; the PartyBox 110 has a pair of 1/4-inch audio inputs designed for a microphone and instrument. It’s also one of the only speakers in its size class to have an IP4X rating, which means it can be splashed with water without incident. And currently, all of that and more can be had for less—just $299.95, down from $399.95.

Looking for something more permanent? The Polk Audio All-Weather Atrium4 Outdoor Speakers—which meet multiple military specifications for environmental endurance so they can withstand extreme temperatures and heavy rain—are currently $149, down from $199. Featuring a 4 1/2-inch mineral-filled Dynamic Balance polymer cone and a 3/4-inch anodized aluminum dome tweeter, these speakers easily click lock into mounting brackets so you can fill a large outdoor space with rich sound.

Not sure what to play first? Check out the PopSci Spotify profile for a half-dozen playlists full of (head)bangers … the staff has eclectic tastes.