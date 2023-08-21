We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This Eton Elite Executive AM/FM/Aircraft Band/SSB/Shortwave Radio with RDS & Custom Leather Carry Cove is now price-dropped to $149 (reg. $249), keeping you updated on current events worldwide.

If listening to the radio is nostalgic, this product might be for you. The radio was once a household pastime that entertained families and delivered the latest news to all. Now you can take the art of the radio on the go and stay informed of the latest news and music with this traveler-friendly gadget.

At first glance, the Eton Elite Executive radio exudes an air of sophistication with its sleek retro design reminiscent of a bygone era. Its polished interface and detailed knobs evoke nostalgia while promising a superior listening journey. But don’t let its classic appearance fool you—this radio has cutting-edge features catering to traditionalists and tech enthusiasts.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the highly-rated radio features international stations on AM/FM/LW/SW bands and with manual, auto, by memory, or auto-tuning storage, making it perfect for helping you tune into current events and stay educated on the world’s news. Its internal antenna allows clear connections to AM stations, while the telescoping antenna enhances FM and SW reception. Simply rotate the radio for the best reception.

This extensive coverage ensures that you can access many local and international stations, whether catching up on the latest news or immersing yourself in world music. Single Sideband mode enhances the experience for amateur radio enthusiasts, allowing for precise and efficient communication and access to 700 memory stations.

The Radio Data System (RDS) integration is another feather in the Elite Executive’s cap. RDS technology provides valuable information like station names, song titles, and artist details right on the display. This feature transforms the radio into an interactive platform that connects listeners to their favorite stations more seamlessly.

With a compact construction (complete with a dazzling LCD screen), the radio packs effortlessly so that you can take it around the house or on any trip. Plus, it comes with a beautifully crafted leather case for safekeeping.

Get the compact Eton Elite Executive AM/FM/Aircraft Band/SSB/Shortwave Radio with RDS and a Custom Leather Carry Cover for $149 (reg. $249) and save $100.

Prices subject to change.