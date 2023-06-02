We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sonos speakers are excellent in almost every way, from design to sound quality. Our only real complaint is that they’re pretty pricy and don’t go on sale very often. Right now, however, the brand is throwing a Father’s Day sale that cuts up to 20-25 percent off the normal price for some of the company’s most popular connected audio products. That includes portable options like the Roam and Move, soundbars, and other home audio offerings (such as a pair of spatial audio-focused Era 300 speakers that impressed us with their immersive presentation as surround channels). The sale goes until June 16, but some of the more popular products will likely sell out before then, so don’t sleep on grabbing the speaker(s) you’ve been thinking about.

The Sonos Roam has been one of my favorite summer speakers since I reviewed it at launch. It’s about the size of a White Claw can (or in my case, a Liquid Death can), but it’s fully ruggedized. That means it can survive a drop or up to 30 minutes fully submerged underwater. It gets 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it works with both WiFi and Bluetooth, depending on what you have available. I’m using mine to blast the new Incendiary record right now, and it’s doing a great job.

Sonos soundbars and home audio

Sonos portable speakers