Get a head start on holiday shopping with these 15 price-dropped digital gifts

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ready to get holiday shopping out of the way? Start prepping early and get gifts for everyone on your list without having to get anything gift-wrapped. These 15 digital picks are now price-dropped and require no shipping whatsoever. Give your loved ones excellent subscriptions and services, and get ahead of the game with these highly-rated deals.

AdGuard VPN protects your online presence with its ultimate solution for a safe internet browser without having to deal with pesky ads. Boasting a top-notch security reputation compatible with almost any device and named the world’s most advanced ad blocker, the service provides the ultimate security for the whole family. The easy-to-use subscription, rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2, comes with innovative software that hides your data from malware attacks and fraudulent activity and provides customized security that results in a faster and safer VPN connection. While a lifetime subscription to the AdGuard Family Plan regularly sells at $129, it’s on sale today for only $19.99.

You have the dream destination in mind — now it’s time to prepare and start diving into its culture. Master a new language with the top-rated language app Babbel, a top-selling language-learning app (with 10+ million users worldwide) that The Next Web has named “One of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere.” With access to 14 languages (including Spanish, French, Italian, German, Turkish, Polish, and more), the possibilities are endless in obtaining the quality practice you seek — all on your own time with 10-15 minute bite-sized comprehensive lessons. While usually priced at $499, the Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) is $299.

Sam’s Club makes grocery shopping less frequent and stress-free by bringing its members plenty of savings with a little bit of everything under one roof. Whether it’s toiletries, snacks, drinks, kitchen supplies, electronics, or even gifts for that special someone on your list, the membership helps you get everything you need in one trip. Plus, a membership to Sam’s Club also includes exclusive savings on various extra-curricular activities. For a limited time, get a Sam’s Club 1-Year Membership for only $24.99 (Reg. $45) and save on already low-priced items.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store and winner of the Best of Award on Google Play Store, the Jillian Michaels fitness app will help you finally reach your fitness goals. Whether you’re looking to build more muscle, lose weight, tone up, or work on your flexibility, you’ll be provided with dynamic exercise routines and an Advanced Meal Planner System (AMP) spearheaded by Jillian Michaels, one of the foremost fitness experts in the world. Regularly $449, you can get this lifetime subscription to the Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App for $149.99.

Check it out here:

Currently catering to more than 1 million users worldwide, the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription helps you see more of the world when you’re on a tight budget. Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, the service enables you to find the cheapest deals available in the regions you want to discover and sends the latest pricing alerts directly to your email or the mobile app — helping you save up to 2k in the process. With a Premium subscription, you’ll also enjoy perks and discounts of up to 50% from Dollar Flight Clubs’ partners. Lifetime access is typically $1,690, but you can get it on sale for $69.99 for a limited time.

Priding itself in offering a more profound and broader collection than other streaming services, the MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service: 1-Year subscription provides you with curated content from all over. The ad-free service includes new titles weekly, giving you plenty of exclusive playlists that cover various topics. From Apollo’s New Moon to The Real Sherlock Holmes, you can watch over 3,000 high-quality movies and series from your phone, iPad, or smart TV on up to five devices. Usually retailing for $59, you can get lifetime access today for $35.99.

Learn more here:

Make time to learn a new language or project-relevant skill, or finesse your existing expertise with this unlimited lifetime learning bundle featuring Rosetta Stone. For the first time, the award-winning language learning platform Rosetta Stone is offering all its 24 languages with unlimited learning capabilities. While you can only learn one at a time, there are endless possibilities for brushing up on the basics or learning an entirely new language from scratch. The bundle also includes lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses. This premier e-learning hub hones in on today’s most in-demand skills (such as web development, IT, business, and graphic design). Usually $1,794, you can get the unlimited bundle on sale for $199.

Stack Commerce

Named the best sleep app to drift off to by Livestrong, Restflix uses techniques that have been backed by science and verified by sleep experts to bring you a restful slumber, relieve anxiety, and help you fall asleep faster night after night. The ad-free streaming service comprises over ten personalized channels curated with sleep meditations, bedtime stories, calming visuals, and soothing sounds. It creates responsive triggers in your brain to help you relax. Regularly priced at $599, Restflix: Restful Sleep Streaming is further price-dropped to only $69.99 for a limited time.

Web developers are in high demand; that’s no secret, and who better to learn from than the experts? Get started on your coding journey with ten courses, over 200 lessons, and 13 hours of in-depth content on C++, Python, HTML, CSS, and so much more brought to you by Zenva Academy, a trusted e-learning platform. With 4.3+ out of 5-star ratings on each course, the carefully curated lessons will teach you each concept comprehensively. Usually selling at $2,000, you can purchase The Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle for only $24.99.

Do you love writing? Have you ever considered making it your career? This 7-course bundle brings you everything you need to transform your love of writing into a budding career. With over 200 lessons and 17 hours of content led by various industry pros, you’ll get step-by-step guidance on different copywriting techniques that will improve your writing and help you reach your goals. Normally priced at $1,400, The 2022 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle is now on sale for $29.99.

Excel is a number-crunching powerhouse — a vital tool to learn for all sorts of industries. While it may seem intimidating, learning to conquer Excel is not as daunting as you think. In this 13-course bundle, you’ll learn Excel techniques using VBA while gaining access to a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office Pro. With expert-led hands-on exercises, the training bundle will help you master each lesson in a digestible manner and streamline your tasks in no time. Regularly priced at $609, The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License is now only $79.

Playstation Plus, an ultimate service that enhances your Playstation experience by giving you access to brand-new catalogs of hundreds of current and classic games, limited-time trials, online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, and free game downloads, is the perfect companion for video game lovers of all levels. Constantly being updated, the bundle includes a 12-month subscription with all the core PlayStation Plus benefits plus cloud storage, so you can pick up where you left off on any console. The year-long bundle typically costs $59, but you can snag it on sale for $49.99.

Looking to advance your career or work on personal growth but don’t have the time to read a book cover to cover? Mentorist Pro formats hundreds of business, leadership, and personal development book summaries that include detailed and actionable steps to apply your newly acquired knowledge. Perfect for the busy professional, the digestible tidbits include more than 200 bestsellers in 11 genres from some of the most brilliant minds. Usually selling at $490, the lifetime subscription can be yours today for only $49.

Calling all music enthusiasts! This eight-course bundle brings you nearly 600 lessons in piano and guitar playing techniques and is excellent for all levels of expertise. You’ll start with the fundamentals and learn the basic layouts, chords, and scales in various musical categories. With detailed lessons, you’ll soon be prepared to take on more advanced techniques and create beautiful musical notes. While The 2022 Complete Piano & Guitar For All Music Composition Bundle regularly sells for $1,600, it can be yours today for only $29.99.

Know someone that can never get enough playtime? The PlayStation Plus Essential: 3-Yr Subscription Code Bundle gives you three years of PlayStation Plus Essential access—allowing you to join friends in online multiplayer games, add the latest releases to your library, get outstanding deals from the PlayStation Store, and so much more! Priced at $179, you can purchase the code bundle today at $169.99.

Prices subject to change.