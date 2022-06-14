Written By John Alexander Published Jun 14, 2022 2:00 PM

Installing monitor wall mounts is a great way to upgrade the home office or gaming battle station. When combined with monitors optimized for home office spaces, the best monitor wall mounts can create an environment that is comfortable for the neck and eyes while also helping clear off the top of your desk.

As the name implies, wall mounts attach directly to your wall, so corner (or L-shaped) computer desk setups work the very best for them. While the best wall mounts for TVs can simply affix onto the wall once a viewing sweet spot has been established, it is often advantageous for monitor wall mounts to have swiveling arms and increased maneuverability. In this way, the monitor can be adjusted for an individual’s height. The monitor should also be able to be moved closer or further away for different purposes, such as study or casual viewing of streamed programs.

These mounts will create a good environment for the home office, a place people are spending an increasing amount of time in. From ergonomic designs to simple installations, these are our best monitor wall mounts.

How we chose the best monitor wall mounts

Both monitor and monitor wall mount sales have skyrocketed as remote work and schooling became the new normal. As a result, manufacturers have been making an increasing number of monitor wall mount models. To sort out the best, we have taken into consideration manufacturer reputations and claims, peer reviews, forums, the impressions of the large user base, as well as key features, such as weight capacity and VESA sizing. Lastly, we picked through niche options to take into account some increasingly common situations, such as those wanting standing desks.

Things to consider before buying one of the best monitor wall mounts

While your monitor wall mount will usually be cheaper than your monitor, a bad monitor wall mount will destroy your monitor. As a result, it really pays to be careful when selecting a mount and to make sure you are getting one that will work to support your monitor. You’ll also want to think about how you’ll be using it. How much rotation will it need to offer for your setup? We also look at the ease of installation and the possibility of expert installation add-ons with your purchase.

Weight capacity

One of the easiest factors to consider. In short, all other factors considered equal, an ability to hold a higher amount of weight on your wall is always better. While you can always weigh your monitor (or look up the weight of the monitor you’re about to purchase) in order to pick a mount with a capacity to match, we always recommend going for at least some wiggle room. As monitor technology continues to grow and change, you might want to upgrade to a heavier monitor down the line.

VESA size

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has created a standardized set of hole patterns that monitors, TVs, and their mounts typically follow. The sizing is given in a pair of numbers, such as 75×75, to represent the size of the square pattern the holes create in millimeters. The first number is the horizontal distance and the second is the vertical.

Before buying a mount, it is critical that you check your monitor’s VESA size. However, you shouldn’t stop there, as many mounts have several compatible sizes, and having this kind of flexibility will help for future monitor purchases. Very common VESA sizes are 75×75 and 100×100, though others do exist. The largest VESA sizes can go over 600×400.

Not all monitors come with VESA compatible mounting on the back. In that case, search for the manufacturer-specific mount, if available.

Tilt & swivel

For most monitor users, there is some level tilting, nudging, and adjusting that occurs after placing the monitor on your desk. This doesn’t magically change when the monitor is attached to a wall mount. Sometimes that can even mean making micro-adjustments to your monitor position on a daily basis, such as to avoid the glare of the early morning sun.

Another common feature of wall mounts is maneuverable arms. They help to increase left-to-right tilt so your monitor can face your seat directly. Particularly high-quality arms can even work with desks that are only beside a wall instead of pushed into one. In any case, you will want to make sure the selected tilt and swivel levels hold. Strong, tight joints are critical.

Installation

Installation can be tricky and rightfully makes many buyers nervous. Incorrectly installed wall mounts can destroy your monitor, not to mention your wall. When purchasing a wall mount, consider how tricky the installation process will be and if the mount includes all of the tools and parts required for a successful mounting.

Alternatively, consider purchasing a professional installation along with your mount. Many companies offer this service, but be warned that it can be very expensive, potentially many times more expensive than the mount itself.

Best monitor wall mounts: Reviews & Recommendations

The results are in and we’ve found the best monitor wall mounts for whatever you desire. Whether that means a solid mount with incredible flexibility in swivel and motion, a mount for a large VESA monitor, or the perfect mount for your standing workstation, we’ve found it all and more.

Best overall: Ergotron HX Single Ultrawide Monitor Arm

Why it made the cut: A heavy-duty build with a wide range of motion and high compatibility with most modern monitors makes this a lasting choice.

Specs

Weight capacity: 42 lbs.

42 lbs. VESA sizes: 100×100, 75×75, 200×100, 200×200

100×100, 75×75, 200×100, 200×200 Tilt & swivel: 180-degree pan and 360-degree rotation

Pros

Works with most ultrawide monitors

Intense pivoting with flexible arm

Impressive 10-yr. Warranty

Bright, shiny color scheme

Cons

Need extra parts for wood stud installation

Struggles with the Odyssey G9

This wall mount is perfect for just about any office setup due to its incredibly flexible arm. Instead of just making minor adjustments to reduce screen glare or neck pressure, the Ergotron’s arm is able to move into nearly any desirable position.

It works especially well as a mount for your second monitor when the side of your desk touches the wall. You can pull your monitor out when you want to use it, but then push it up perpendicular to the wall when you want it out of the way.

As a result of its heavy-duty manufacturing, the Ergotron is great for ultrawide monitors, including most curved ones. One unfortunate exception to this is our favorite curved ultrawide, the Samsung Odyssey G9, which has a bit too much curvature for the mount to handle easily.

Finally, an aesthetic touch. While many wall mounts are a drab gray or dull black, the Ergotron HX offers brilliant white and polished aluminum coloring. The white goes great with the aesthetic of Apple products for the modern office look. Alternatively, the polished aluminum is complimented highly by LED light strips for that futuristic gamer battlestation feel.

Why it made the cut: If you can meet the structural requirements, this mount converts into a complete standing desk, with desktop support, on command.

Specs

Weight capacity: 17.6 lbs. monitor, 2.2 lbs. keyboard

17.6 lbs. monitor, 2.2 lbs. keyboard VESA sizes: 75×75, 100×100

75×75, 100×100 Height adjustment range: 19.9”

Pros

Expert installation available

Sturdy for typing

Includes CPU wall mount with cable management functions

Cons

Only meant for concrete walls

The Mount-It! Sit Stand combines the ideals of a standing desk with the functionality of a wall-mounted monitor. It includes a mount for your monitor, CPU, keyboard, and mouse. As per the instructions, it is only truly meant to be installed into concrete walls. That being said, it has been used in a variety of situations successfully. When in doubt, consider the expert installation option and have a chat about your particular situation before purchasing.

While it can be used as a purely standing desk, it does have the capability to be lowered up to 19.9 inches. This should be enough for most body types to take advantage of this desk as a standard “sitting” desk, too. Preferably, with an ergonomic chair.

The keyboard and mouse tray feels roomy and comfortable, though it can be a tad difficult to get used to if you’re used to using a full desk. Upon first use, it feels surprisingly sturdy to type on. The tray also juts out into the room a full 41 inches from the wall. This can feel extreme at first, but the extra distance from the monitor helps reduce eye strain. Finally, the tray can be folded up while not in use.

The included CPU holder works well to reduce cord length-related difficulties. Putting your CPU halfway between the highest and lowest places on your monitor will allow for full motion with reduced worries. That being said, we still recommend getting both a wireless mouse and wireless keyboard so you can utilize the folding keyboard tray to its fullest.

Why it made the cut: The Mount-It! Dual Monitor Wall Mount is durable, affordable, and can be installed just about anywhere.

Specs

Weight capacity: 14.3 lbs.

14.3 lbs. VESA sizes: 75×75, 100×100

75×75, 100×100 Tilt & swivel: 90-degrees up/left/right, 45-degrees down

Pros

Easy adjusting arms

Lightweight

Made for brick, cement, and wood installation

Slide-in VESA plates for monitor

Cons

Difficult to have monitors side-by-side

You wouldn’t be alone if you feel somewhat claustrophobic at the thought of one monitor computing in 2022. Instead of installing two wall mounts for the dual-monitor effect, it is best to get one really good dual wall mount.

Mount-It!’s dual mount comes with a lot of flexibility, including 90-degree tilt-and-swivel control in three directions. Each monitor is maneuvered by a gas spring arm for easy, responsive, and precise manipulation.

Despite this flexibility, you should be aware of the special limitations of using a dual wall mount that still apply to the Mount-It! The monitors attached have to be a bit smaller to allow full movement. In this case, that maximum is going to be 27 inches, which is still good enough for a couple of good gaming monitors on the cheap.

Even with monitors of the right size, it can be tricky to get them in a position where they touch if that is your preference. While possible, it requires them to jut out from the wall quite a bit, which can reduce your space. To visualize why, try clapping your hands without bending your elbows. The monitors here move in a similar fashion.

Finally, expect easy installation. The product is lightweight and can be installed in many materials. The VESA attachments for the back of your monitors allow you to slip them on the arms yourself, no helper required!

Best large VESA: Mount-It! Full Motion Monitor Wall Bracket

Why it made the cut: Extreme versatility in VESA sizes and weight loads at a price anyone can afford.

Specs

Weight capacity: 66 lbs.

66 lbs. VESA sizes: 75×75, 100×100, 200×100, 200×200, 300×300, 400×300, 400×400

75×75, 100×100, 200×100, 200×200, 300×300, 400×300, 400×400 Tilt & swivel: 180-degrees left/right, 20-degrees up/down

Pros

Expert installation option

Lightweight

Installs in wood stud

Cons

Needs 8” x 8” mounting port on monitor

This Mount-It! mount provides a lot of flexibility for you to experiment with different monitors now and in the future. It has seven compatible VESA sizes that include the common 75×75 and 100×100 options but also go up to 400×400.

Another unexpected feat of the mount at this price range is its holding capacity of up to 66 pounds. In fact, Mount-It! claims to have gotten the mount to hold up to 132 pounds in testing. We do recommend keeping with the suggested weight limit, though, as the mount installs into a wood stud.

The mount has fantastic right and left swivel, due to its arm. While it doesn’t have the additional up-and-down range of motion of the best monitor arms, you’ll still be pleasantly surprised by the triple-jointed swivel on offer. If you use a small enough monitor, it can even work for setups where the side of your desk touches the wall like a budget Ergotron.

One quirk of having such an impressive range of VESA sizes is that the mounting area is quite large. Make sure that you have a mounting area of at least 8 inches by 8 inches on your monitor to accommodate this large aspect of the design.

Why it made the cut: This Antimbee is a no-studs-necessary monitor mount that can be installed in less than 15 minutes.

Specs

Weight capacity: 100 lbs.

100 lbs. VESA sizes: Any from 100×100 to 400×400

Any from 100×100 to 400×400 Monitor sizes: 13”-55”

Pros

Includes everything needed for installation but the hammer

Expert installation option

Easy “hanging” VESA mounting bracket

Cons

No arm

No tilt & swivel

The Antimbee No Stud is great for those situations where you need a non-invasive installation. While that does come with some downsides, if you appreciate the mount for what it is and buy it with the right frame of mind, you will be very satisfied with it.

The installation can be compared to hanging a picture, both in difficulty and mechanism. Using the only tool you’ll be required to bring on your own, a hammer, nail the base into the wall. There is even a small bubble level included, ensuring a non-tilted hang. Finally, screw the hanger into the horizontal VESA holes of your monitor and hang it on the wall. The entire installation should take less than 15 minutes and can be completed by a single person.

Overall, this makes the Antimbee a great choice for dorm rooms or other situations where your landlord wouldn’t want you drilling deep into your wall. With this in mind, consider it as a cheap secondary gift for the child you are sending off to college this fall.

An unfortunate downside of the hang-on-the-wall like a picture frame approach to this wall mount is that the mounted monitor will also act as a picture hung on the wall. There is no arm, tilt, or swivel. Test out monitor heights before installation to avoid disappointment.

Best budget: VIVO Full Motion Wall Mount

Why it made the cut: Has all of the basic features, including an arm, at the price you want.

Specs

Weight capacity: 44 lbs.

44 lbs. VESA sizes: 75×75, 100×100

75×75, 100×100 Tilt & swivel: 5-degrees up, 12-degrees down, 45-degrees left and right

Pros

Expert installation option

Swiveling arm

Cable management included

Cons

Difficult tension adjustment

Installation is a group project

Our budget option, from VIVO, comes with standard features, a good weight capacity, and a relatively good arm for the price. If you are a standard user that is willing to invest a bit of extra effort into installation, this could be the only monitor mount you’ll ever need.

When looking at budget products it is often the little things that the manufacturer bothers to include that make the whole experience worthwhile. For the VIVO Full Motion, that includes the three-jointed swiveling arm and a small hook to enhance cable management.

The swiveling arm works in a similar manner to Mount-It!’s Full Motion, though in a pared-down form. For example, the tension settings that hold the monitor in place require a tool for adjustment. This can be tricky to set since you will need to get the tool between the back of your monitor and the wall to access the adjuster. It is best to set this up with relatively high tension and leave it.

Speaking of setting up, expect this one to take at least two people. One person will need to hold the monitor while the other screws it into the mount. While there is optional expert installation available, the surcharge will negate the budget appeal this VIVO mount has to offer. We recommend grabbing a friend that owes you an easy favor, having a fun chat, and installing this monitor wall mount together.

FAQs

Q: What is the best wall mount for monitors? The best wall mount for monitors is the Ergotron HX Single Ultrawide Monitor Arm. While it is more expensive than other wall mounts, it comes in first place as the best monitor wall mount due to its incredibly flexible arm and compatibility with most ultrawide monitors. Q: Is it a good idea to mount a monitor on the wall? It is a good idea to mount a monitor on the wall if you want to free up desk space or simply think it looks cool. However, if you are going to install a wall mount, it must be done well or you will end up destroying your monitor and wall. If that at all makes you nervous, you can still get the advantages of using an arm with one of our best monitor arms for desk mounting. Q: Can you mount computer monitors on the wall? You can mount computer monitors on the wall yourself or with the help of a professional. If you decide to DIY, you’ll want a stud finder alongside basic tools like a leveler, tape measure, and electric drill. Some easy-to-assemble mounts, like the Antimbee No Stud Drywall TV Mount, don’t require any tools beyond a simple hammer. Q: Can I mount my monitor on drywall? You can mount your monitor on drywall if you have the correct mount. Most wall mounts are not compatible with drywall alone and instead require a more sturdy backing to latch into. Many wall mounts that appear to be mounted on drywall are instead mounted on a wooden stud behind the drywall. Use a stud finder to locate the wooden studs behind your drywall. Q: What monitors are VESA compatible? Monitors with VESA patterns on the back are VESA compatible. VESA patterns are square or rectangular configurations of four holes in the back of the monitor. Q: Can you wall mount a monitor without VESA? You can mount a monitor without VESA, but you’ll be severely limited in what you can use for the mounting. Possibilities include model-specific mounts made by the same manufacturer. For the best possible mounting experience, it is not recommended to get a monitor without VESA holes. Q: How much does a wall mount cost for a monitor? A wall mount for a monitor can cost anywhere from under $20 to over $300, depending on quality, manufacturing materials, and other features. Many of the best monitor wall mounts offer a professional installation at a base cost of around $100-$150. Buyers should be aware that more lengthy or difficult installations will come with a higher charge.

Final thoughts on the best monitor wall mounts

Monitor wall mounts are space-savers that give your workstation a very comfortable feel. They can change your work, or gaming, area into an open space with the flick of a wrist. From the dorm-friendly Antimbee No Stud Drywall TV Mount to the incredibly flexible Ergotron HX Single Ultrawide Monitor Arm, our choices include a monitor wall mount for any purpose or budget.