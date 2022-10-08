We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

No matter how much planning we do, emergencies can pop up out of nowhere, creating new challenges to tackle. Prepare for the unexpected with the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight—a compact, versatile tool perfect for any emergency kit. Plus, for a limited time, this gadget is part of our latest Deal Days sale (a Prime Day comparable collection), which brings excellent pricing on gift-giving favorites.

Our lives are busy—and unpredictable. We never know when we may need assistance during an unexpected power outage or while traveling with our family. The 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight will help you stay prepared for anything coming your way.

Boasting powerful LEDs that provide 800 lumens of radiance with four adjustable modes, the mini flashlight offers the visibility you need in various levels of darkness. Choose from super bright, medium, low, or strobe outputs, quickly switch settings from each mode, and get lighting up to 30 times brighter than your phone. With a durable rechargeable battery that lasts up to 3.5 hours per charge and a built-in kickstand, you’ll have ample time and adjustment options when illumination is needed.

Its compact construction, which measures .8″H x 2.4″L and weighs only 43 grams, also allows the gadget to neatly fit into your emergency bag, car compartment, or key ring for effortless retrieval. Constructed from durable aluminum, the Maglight is amazingly sturdy, waterproof, and dustproof, making it a great tool to own for years to come. It also functions as a handy bottle-opener, solid magnetic base, mounting hole, and much more.

No matter the necessity, this mini gadget is there to assist. Verified purchaser Ed Hash writes that the Maglight is, “A great little product. They are very bright, and they take up very little space. I plan to buy more of them to keep in every car and every place in the house [where] I might need one.”

The 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight is typically priced at $29, but for a limited time, you can purchase the gadget at $19.99 with no coupon required at checkout. Hurry, this offer ends 10/12 at 11:59 pm!

Shop the complete Deal Days collection here.

Prices are subject to change.