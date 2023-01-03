We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In celebration of our "Same You, New Focus" campaign, readers can currently pick up premium limited-edition bundles for Mac

Valued at approximately $1,500, each of these packages is available for only $45.99 during this deal, which lasts through Jan. 9 and offers a great way to make the coming year increasingly productive. This bundle brings together proven apps, software and lifetime subscriptions that are designed to elevate efforts in data analysis, document sharing, graphic design, video presentations, virtual communication and more.

The bundle also provides upgraded privacy options and email management, making this a great way to gain some additional peace of mind for the new year. While sorting through the complete package, a few aspects are particularly worth spotlighting.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is primed to help users become more productive, whether it’s processing paperwork or developing documents. With a lifetime license to Microsoft’s Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, you’ll be prepared to take on a variety of tasks in the near future and long term.

Like all components of this bundle, Microsoft Office is instantly available to download upon purchase.

A lifetime subscription to Ivacy is also included, supplying world-class privacy and protection for online browsing. Winner of the 2019 BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award, and powered by more than 3,500 servers in 100-plus locations across the world, this service ensures anonymity as you browse, allows users to escape regional internet restrictions, and facilitates uninterrupted P2P sharing. Meanwhile, you can stay protected from the threat of savvy hackers and take advantage of multi-device compatibility.

A lifetime subscription to SplashID Pro has you covered with password management. Named a Top 6 Password Manager by CSO Online, and trusted by millions of users during the last decade, SplashID can be implemented on desktops, phones and tablets. Sync to save time and energy on access to your favorite apps, valuable data and records that require safe keeping.

VideoCom Pro is a useful tool for video presentations, adding another intriguing piece to this package. It provides 25GB of media storage, advanced file-sharing options, video editing tools, and media analytics that help attract the engagement you want. A lifetime subscription will set up users to create, collaborate, present, and share their presentations in one spot.

This bundle also features lifetime access to XSplit VCam, which allows you to alter video backgrounds, Mail Backup X email management and Live Home 3D Pro, which simplifies the process of designing a living space.

This bundle also features lifetime access to XSplit VCam, which allows you to alter video backgrounds, Mail Backup X email management and Live Home 3D Pro, which simplifies the process of designing a living space.

