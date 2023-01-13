We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The number of modern-day laptops and computers with ports is on the decline, with manufacturers prioritizing portability for their products. Brand-new units these days barely come with ports for your peripherals, and if they do, you’ll be lucky to have one or two for everyday utilization. The idea of streamlining computers to make them more lightweight and travel-friendly is always welcome, of course, but the tradeoff can be quite inconvenient to users.

The no-brainer solution for the lack of ports is using a hub that can accommodate your everyday accessories, but most ports on the market offer support for a limited variety of devices. That is, except for the mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station, which is designed to cater to your HDMI and DisplayPort needs. For a limited time, it’s on sale for 20 percent off.

This docking station comes with an impressive 14 ports for speedy data transfers, 8K video support, 100W PD, and more. Its 7-port USB expansion port boasts transfer rates of up to 100Gbps, supports fast charging, and accommodates accessories that still use the legacy USB 2.0, like keyboards and mice. It also offers dual display support via HDMI 2.1 and DP1.4, 100W PD pass-through, RJ45 1000Mbps, SD/MicroSD reader, and more, meaning it’s capable enough to power two additional external displays at once. Going old school? It also has a 3.5mm aux port that supports 16/20/24 bit format and 44.1/48/88.2/96kHz sample rate.

Thanks to its enormous storage space and power, it can support your everyday tasks and beyond. As a result, you can accomplish anything you want, anywhere you want, without worrying about needing more ports to connect your essential accessories.

Formerly retailing for $249.99, you can get the mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station on sale for only $199.99. That’s a savings of 20 percent off.

