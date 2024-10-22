The best STEM toys in 2024 for kids of all ages

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

STEM toys are a fantastic way to combine fun and learning, sparking curiosity and creativity in children of all ages. Whether shopping for science gifts for kids or searching for activities that teach valuable skills, these toys offer engaging ways to explore science, technology, engineering, and math. From hands-on activities like the GraviTrax JUNIOR Starter-Set for younger kids to the advanced challenges of the LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance for teens, the best STEM toys offer something for every age and interest.

STEM toys can range from really high-tech gadgets to simple, hands-on activities like marble runs and model rocket kits to even more traditional options like classic paper toys. These toys are designed to build essential skills in science, technology, engineering, and math, providing fun ways to learn while encouraging problem-solving and creativity. Whether your child loves tinkering with building sets, experimenting with science kits, or exploring engineering challenges, there’s something for every budding inventor. High-tech children’s STEM toys can introduce coding and robotics, while simpler toys offer valuable lessons in physics and engineering. They all help foster critical thinking, making STEM toys for kids an excellent choice for playtime and learning. Explore our recommendations to find the perfect educational gift that balances fun and learning for every child.

How we chose the best STEM toys

Our top STEM toy recommendations are based on extensive research. We reviewed expert opinions, user feedback, and product reviews to compile a list of standout options and tested them thoroughly. Read on to discover the best STEM toys that balance innovation, ease of use, and educational value, providing your child with engaging opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering, and math in a fun and exciting way.

The best STEM toys: Reviews & Recommendations

We’ve handpicked the best STEM toy options to suit a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re looking for something simple for beginners or more complex projects for advanced learners, our detailed reviews will guide you in choosing the perfect STEM toy to inspire creativity and help your child build something amazing.

Best overall: Yoto Player and collection of STEM cards

Specs

Recommended age range: 3-12 +

3-12 + Power: Wireless charging dock gives 24 hours of play per charge

Pros

Built-in nightlife

Huge selection of audio cards

Sturdy and durable

Cons

It’s a bit heavy

Although described as screen-free, technically, the Yoto player has a screen that shows adorable, pixelated images from the story being told. My son was particularly taken by the golden snitch picture from Harry Potter suddenly appearing. However, this static image isn’t interactive, and this audio player offers a gentle way to drift off to sleep or to accompany playtime during the day. Choose from over 170 ad-free story cards, including the Harry Potter series, Paw Patrol, and Disney favorites.

You can also make your own cards so parents can still read their kids’ stories when they are away on a business trip or so that kids can get creative and make their own podcast shows.

The stories come on small credit card size cards, and it is easy for small hands to manipulate and play with them. Large chunky control buttons also make changing to a different chapter or adjusting the volume easy for kids to manage. It’s super portable and sturdy and has accompanied us on trips away and overnight stays at the grandparents’ house.

For kids interested in science, technology, engineering, and math, Yoto offers a range of themed cards, including “BrainBots: The Human Body,” “The Solar System,” “Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry” read by Neil Degrasse Tyson, and many more. The Yoto Player not only provides a charming way for children to enjoy stories but also encourages creativity through custom card-making, making it a wonderful companion for young explorers, ensuring screen-free entertainment that fosters a love for storytelling and learning.

Best splurge: Makeblock mBot Ultimate

Specs

Recommended age range: 8 years and up

8 years and up Components Included: 10+ robotic modules, various sensors (IR, ultrasonic, etc.), motors, and wheels

10+ robotic modules, various sensors (IR, ultrasonic, etc.), motors, and wheels Battery Type: Rechargeable lithium battery

Pros

Teaches coding and robotics principles

Block-based programming is accessible for beginners

Hands-on learning keeps kids interested

Cons

May be challenging for younger users

The Makeblock mBot Ultimate is a versatile robot kit for kids designed for children ages 8 and above. It offers an engaging introduction to coding, electronics, and robotics through hands-on learning. With its modular design, kids can easily assemble and modify the robot, allowing for creativity and experimentation. The kit includes various sensors, motors, and components, enabling users to create multiple robotic forms, from a simple robot to more complex designs. The accompanying software, mBlock, utilizes a block-based coding system, making it accessible for beginners while also offering advanced programming options for more experienced users.

Parents and educators praise the mBot Ultimate for its educational value, as it encourages problem-solving skills and critical thinking. However, some users note that assembly can be time-consuming, and the initial learning curve might be steep for younger kids. Overall, the mBot Ultimate is an excellent investment for those interested in STEM education and robotics.

Best for little kids (ages 3-7): GraviTrax JUNIOR Starter-Set

GraviTrax

Specs

Recommended age range: 3-7 years

3-7 years Number of pieces: 100

100 Learning Focus: Physics principles, problem-solving, and creative thinking

Pros

Hands-on, interactive play

Made from child-safe, durable materials

Encourages creativity

Cons

Small parts

The traditional childhood favorite, the marble run, has been modified for younger kids with larger, easier to hold, marbles and the addition of jungle animals. Kids start by building the baseplates then add elevated sections at different heights so that their marbles can journey between different imaginative worlds. Kids can collaborate with friends and family to build their unique designs, and as the GraviTrax system has a low profile, it’s easy for kids to use and enjoy, especially compared to older marble run designs that feature long drainpipes that are harder for younger kids to reach.

The interactive system promotes creativity, critical thinking, and an understanding of physics concepts through hands-on play. The set includes colorful tracks, ramps, and accessories that allow children to design their own marble runs, experimenting with gravity, speed, and momentum as they watch their marbles navigate the course.

For older kids who want a little more complexity in their marble runs, opt for the new Ravensburger GraviTrax Star Wars Deathstar Action Set for kids ages 8 and up.

Best for big kids (ages 8-12): 3 Doodler Start+ Maker Bundle

Specs

Recommended age range: 6- 13 years

6- 13 years Components Included: 3D pen, 72 plastic strands, templates, and instructions

Pros

Safe for kids

Lightweight and rechargeable

Promotes imaginative play and design

Cons

Can be challenging for some beginners

May need frequent refills of plastic strands

The 3 Doodler Start+ Maker Bundle is an innovative and creative tool designed for kids aged 6 to 13; however, we feel it’s best suited to those ages 10 and up. It allows art- and design-loving kids to bring their ideas to life through 3-D doodling. This kit includes a user-friendly 3D pen, a variety of colorful plastic strands, and design templates to inspire budding artists. The 3 Doodler Start+ operates at a safe temperature, making it suitable for children to use without the risk of burns. Challenge cards are included to help kids follow a guided template and get started with 3-D designs.

Parents love how this kit encourages imagination, fine motor skills, and spatial awareness as kids get creative. However, some users mention that the learning curve can be a bit steep, and the plastic strands may require frequent replacements.

Best for teens (ages 13+): LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance

Specs

Recommended age range: 10+

10+ Number of pieces: 1132

Pros

Realistic design

Interactive features

Digital content

Cons

Complex build

The LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance set is an exceptional engineering kit that offers a captivating building experience for older kids and teens. This model captures the intricate details of the actual Mars Rover, including its moving parts and realistic features, making it a perfect blend of fun and education. With over 1,100 pieces, builders can engage in a rewarding challenge while learning about space exploration and robotics.

Assembling the rover encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills, as each stage of construction requires attention to detail and some understanding of mechanics. The set comes with a code that unlocks exclusive digital content, providing additional educational resources about the Mars mission. The LEGO Builder app is a great companion that allows kids to zoom in and rotate models in 3-D to see the next steps or work out where they went wrong.

Some users highlight the complexity of the build, which may be challenging for younger builders without adult assistance. This makes the LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance a challenging build for aspiring engineers and space enthusiasts.

Best budget: STEM Explorers Superhero Science

Specs

Recommended age range: 6+

6+ Learning Focus: Magnetism, levitation, color mixing, and other basic STEM concepts.

Magnetism, levitation, color mixing, and other basic STEM concepts. Equipment Included: Kid-safe tools such as a vacuum chamber, magnet wand, red decoder lens, funnel, and more.

Pros

Hands-on learning

Kid safe equipment

Cons

Some of the materials are flimsy

The Learning Resources STEM Explorers Superhero Science kit is a basic science set designed for children ages 6 and up. With 22 pieces, it offers a hands-on approach to learning fundamental scientific concepts through engaging superhero-themed experiments. Kids will delve into the science behind magnetism, levitation, and color mixing while using kid-safe equipment inspired by real-world lab tools, including a vacuum chamber and magnet wand. However, some of the equipment feels flimsy and may not be durable in the long run.

Each experiment is guided by a colorful comic book-style instruction manual, making the learning process both fun and visually appealing. This kit not only promotes essential STEM skills like observation and experimentation but also encourages creativity as children explore the scientific principles behind their favorite superheroes. With an affordable price point, this kit makes a good gift for kids interested in science and exploration.

What to consider when choosing the best STEM toys

When choosing a STEM toy for your child, consider the following factors to ensure an enriching and enjoyable experience:

Age appropriateness

Select toys that match your child’s developmental stage. STEM toys are often labeled with age recommendations to help guide your choice. Younger children may benefit from hands-on, simple designs, while more complex STEM kits for kids can encourage older children’s critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Learning objectives

Think about what skills or concepts you want the toy to teach. Some toys focus on specific STEM fields, like robotics, coding, or physics, while others provide a broader exploration of various subjects. Choose toys that align with your child’s interests to keep them engaged.

Hands-on engagement

Look for toys that encourage active participation rather than passive play. Toys that involve building, experimenting, or creating can significantly enhance learning.

Technology integration

Many STEM toys come with accompanying apps or online resources that enrich the play experience. For example, some toys connect to apps that offer additional challenges, tutorials, or interactive learning experiences. Explore STEM apps like those listed in Apple’s STEM App Collection for supplemental learning opportunities. These apps can help bridge the gap between physical play and digital learning, allowing children to explore concepts in more depth.

FAQs

Q: What does STEM stand for in STEM toys? STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. STEM toys are designed to promote learning and engagement in these four critical areas, often through hands-on activities and problem-solving challenges. Q: Are STEM toys worth it? STEM toys come in a variety of price points, making them accessible to families with different budgets. You can find affordable options that offer excellent educational value, as well as more advanced kits for those willing to invest in higher-priced products. Q: What is the best age to learn STEM? Children can start learning STEM concepts as early as preschool. Age-appropriate STEM toys can introduce foundational skills, such as counting, basic engineering, and science exploration. As they grow, kids can engage with more complex concepts and projects. Q: Is STEM good for ADHD? STEM activities can be beneficial for children with ADHD. They often involve hands-on engagement, which can help sustain attention and focus. Many STEM toys encourage active participation and problem-solving, providing an outlet for creativity and exploration. Additionally, these activities can promote social skills through teamwork and collaboration. Q: Are LEGO considered STEM toys? Lego builds promote engineering skills, creativity, and spatial awareness as children design and build their structures. LEGO also offers specific sets that focus on robotics and coding, further enhancing the STEM learning experience. Q: Is sensory play a STEM? Sensory play can be a component of STEM learning, particularly in the context of science exploration. It allows children to experiment with different textures, materials, and physical properties, fostering an understanding of scientific concepts through hands-on experiences.

Final thoughts on the best STEM toys

These top picks for STEM toys cater to a variety of interests and age groups, ensuring that every child can engage with learning in a fun and meaningful way. From the interactive Yoto Player and its extensive collection of STEM cards, ideal for nurturing creativity, to the budget-friendly STEM Explorers Superhero Science kit that sparks scientific curiosity, there’s something for everyone. For those looking to splurge, the Makeblock mBot Ultimate offers an advanced robotics experience, while the GraviTrax JUNIOR Starter-Set provides exciting hands-on learning for younger kids. No matter your choice, these toys are sure to inspire a lifelong passion for STEM learning.