World’s largest jellyfish spotted near Cape Cod

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One of the planet’s largest species of jellyfish—the Lion’s mane jellyfish (Cyanea capillata)—have been making unwelcome appearances on Massachusetts beaches, as reported by the Boston Globe.

These invertebrates’ bells can be around three feet across, and they can grow tentacles over 100 feet long. Unfortunately for beachgoers, they deliver very toxic stings, though there have been few known instances of human fatalities. They are typically found in open-ocean ecosystems, in areas of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Baltic and North Seas. But for some reason, Massachusetts waters have recently been seeing surprisingly many of them.

“Keep an eye out: lion’s mane jellies can give a pretty painful sting! If you see one washed up on the beach or floating in the water, it’s best to admire it from a safe distance,” the New England Aquarium wrote in a social media post.

Jellyfish get around by drifting instead of swimming. So a mix of ocean currents and winds may have led to this significant appearance in the Bay State.

“Lion’s Mane jellyfish are currently appearing in unusually large numbers off Cape Cod,” reads a social media post by the Sandwich Marina – Sandwich Harbormaster in Cape Cod. “While Lion’s Mane is normally seen from late spring through summer, this year reports began in May, with exceptionally high densities observed by mid-June. Similar blooms have occurred in the past, including in 2020. Experts believe factors such as water temperatures and available food sources may contribute to these increases.”

Furthermore, the post reminds people to not touch jellyfish—whether they’re on the beach or in the water. It’s generally a good idea to stay away from them, as tentacles can be hard to spot. In the case of a sting, wash the spot with warm water and use tweezers to get rid of the tentacles. You can use vinegar to help get rid of the sting.