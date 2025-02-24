This Nexpow dash cam watches the front and back of your car and it’s just $30 during this flash deal

This extremely affordable dash cam offers night vision and sees in front of and behind your car.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 1 Hour Ago

We buy dash cams and hope we never really need to use them, which is what makes deals on them so appealing. These devices can come in clutch if you’re in an accident or some other situation in which you need to prove what was happening. Right now, Walmart has a Nexpow model for just $30, which is down from its retail price of $119. This is a flash deal, so it only lasts as long as the stock.

NEXPOW Dash Cam Front and Rear, 1080P Full HD Dash Camera $30 (was $119)

Nexpow dash camera product deal

Nexpow

This dash cam setup actually includes two cameras, one for the front of the vehicle and one for the back. That way, you have much more coverage if something happens when you’re on the road. The front camera captures 1080p HD footage, while the back camera records at 720p. Both are equipped with wide-angle lenses, so they provide an almost comprehensive view of your surroundings.

The camera is simple enough to install on your own, so you don’t have to pay a shop to put it in place. Footage is saved to a microSD card, and this setup can even monitor your car when it’s parked using 24-hour parking mode. This isn’t a super high-end model, but it’s great for adding an extra layer of security to your daily commute. It’s especially great for drivers who are just starting out and need the extra security.

 

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

