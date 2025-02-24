This Nexpow dash cam watches the front and back of your car and it’s just $30 during this flash deal

We buy dash cams and hope we never really need to use them, which is what makes deals on them so appealing. These devices can come in clutch if you’re in an accident or some other situation in which you need to prove what was happening. Right now, Walmart has a Nexpow model for just $30, which is down from its retail price of $119. This is a flash deal, so it only lasts as long as the stock.

This dash cam setup actually includes two cameras, one for the front of the vehicle and one for the back. That way, you have much more coverage if something happens when you’re on the road. The front camera captures 1080p HD footage, while the back camera records at 720p. Both are equipped with wide-angle lenses, so they provide an almost comprehensive view of your surroundings.

The camera is simple enough to install on your own, so you don’t have to pay a shop to put it in place. Footage is saved to a microSD card, and this setup can even monitor your car when it’s parked using 24-hour parking mode. This isn’t a super high-end model, but it’s great for adding an extra layer of security to your daily commute. It’s especially great for drivers who are just starting out and need the extra security.

Other car-related sales