We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Last week, I shared a ridiculous deal on some Nike Pegasus 40 running sneakers for just $54, down from $129. It was a great deal for sure, but now Nike has dropped the discount hammer on a ton more shoes and clothes, many of which were already on clearance. The Nike site now offers an extra 25 percent off everything on this page if you sign up for a free Nike account and use the code SUMMER25 at checkout. There are some absolutely wild deals in there. Here are a few of our favorites.

If you want a great pair of basic running shoes or even shoes specifically for the gym, you can’t beat this price. The knit upper is extremely comfortable and the flexible sole allows for a full range of motion. Only this black/white/gold colorway is really cheap right now, but the site still has the most common sizes in stock at the time of publishing.

There are much cheaper sneakers as part of this sale, but I’ve wanted a part of these and now they’re less than half-price after the coupon. The Fly Knit upper is super flexible and soft while maintaining durability. And the full-length air cushion makes them extremely forgiving. Plus, just about every size is still in stock at the time of this writing. Grab some before they sell out.

More deep Nike discounts: