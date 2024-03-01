We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Portability has taken over our lives. We have become a society where we need to have our devices close at hand at all times … our phones, our tablets, our laptops. Yet there are times when we need the power and versatility of a desktop computer. Enter the Apple iMac.

While portable devices give us freedom, desktops remind us that some tasks need a strong, stable platform to work well. This refurbished iMac is worth considering over laptops or tablets, or even as a valuable addition to your tech arsenal. This sleek machine combines reliability, performance, and affordability in a single package.

And don’t let the fact that it’s refurbished scare you. With its Grade “A” rating and the Apple seal of approval, you can rest easy knowing that you are getting a machine in near mint condition and that it will perform just as well as if you had bought it brand new. Plus you’ll be saving money and contributing to sustainability by giving a second life to a perfectly functional device.

At the heart of this iMac is a 2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, ready to tackle your most demanding tasks with gusto. Turbo Boost kicks into gear when you need that extra surge of power, soaring to 3.3GHz. With a spacious 1TB HDD storage capacity, this desktop offers sanctuary for your digital life, housing everything from cherished memories to ambitious projects. Armed with 8GB of memory, this machine keeps pace with your dynamic lifestyle whether you’re in the thralls of an intensive gaming session or juggling a myriad of applications

The iMac’s 21.5″ Retina display, powered by IPS technology, transforms your workspace into a realm of vivid colors and razor-sharp details, elevating your visual experience to unprecedented heights, while the FaceTime HD camera brings all your interactions to life with stunning clarity, be it a virtual meeting or a heartfelt conversation with loved ones.

This refurbished desktop is a practical choice that combines power and affordability. It offers a blend of performance and elegance that sets it apart from the rest. Why settle for mediocrity when you can enjoy exceptional computing?

Get this refurbished 21.5” Apple iMac for $399.97 (reg. $1,499.00).

StackSocial prices subject to change.