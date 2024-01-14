We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Update your tech with a like-new refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air, now price-dropped to $369.99 (reg. $1,199) through Jan. 14.

Experience the cutting-edge of portable computing in business and home tech solutions with the affordable and eco-friendly refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017). Packed with many of Apple’s iconic features, this refurbished MacBook Air assists with workflow and entertainment well into the new year.

Currently on sale at over $800 off, the MacBook Air boasts 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an incredibly speedy 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, which offers quick access to data and applications. This configuration delivers more than enough horsepower for typical business applications like large file and spreadsheet management, document editing, and multitasking with various productivity tools.

For individuals seeking outstanding display quality, the like-new MacBook Air features a remarkable 13.3-inch display with a 1440 x 900 pixels resolution, ensuring vivid colors and crisp detail. Moreover, the Intel HD Graphics 6000 provides seamless graphic performance, making the device perfect for tasks involving prolonged screen use.

Portability, which weighs only three pounds, is also a vital feature of this powerhouse. Effortlessly fitting into backpacks and bags, this model is the perfect travel companion. Its 720p iSight camera, AirPort Extreme wireless card, and Bluetooth 4.0 compatibility provide all the essentials for efficient work and maintaining connectivity while on the go.

While the refurbished MacBook Air carries a Grade B rating, indicating minor cosmetic imperfections, its functionality is top-notch. By choosing this option, you’ll benefit from substantial cost savings while making an eco-friendly decision. Every device is subjected to thorough testing and careful refurbishment to align with Apple’s strict quality criteria, assuring your device functions as if it were new.

Enjoy cutting-edge portable technology with this affordable, eco-friendly device with limited-time savings.

Upgrade your tech with the refurbished 13.3″ Apple MacBook Air (2017) in silver and get it for $369.99 (reg. $1,199) with no coupon code required through Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change. We may earn revenue from the StackSocial products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.