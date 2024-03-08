We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you need a versatile and powerful device that can keep up with your busy lifestyle, you don’t have to break the budget to make that happen. A total life hack to getting the name and features you want at an affordable price is to check out refurbished deals.

This offer here gets you a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for just $375.99 (reg. $470) for a limited time. And since this model is only from 2018, it still has a lot of features to keep up with the latest devices. The Surface Pro 6 is the ultimate 2-in-1 portable computer that combines a laptop’s power with a tablet’s flexibility.

This transformer can be configured to work best for nearly any task at hand. The kickstand allows you to prop up your Surface Pro to view easily while lowering it gets you in a perfect position to draw.

Equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 delivers lightning-fast performance. Whether multitasking, streaming videos, or running more demanding applications or games, this powerhouse device can handle it all with ease.

It comes with Windows 10 Home to keep things running smoothly. The 12.3″ touchscreen PixelSense display gives you a fantastic space to do anything and everything for work or play.

Don’t worry about staying connected either because it has WiFi capabilities and Bluetooth 4.1 to keep you happy with peripherals. Add in the 13.5-hour battery life and the camera, and you’ll be set to live your best digital life at a fraction of the cost.

Let’s not forget that buying refurbished is better for the planet because it means less e-waste in landfills, according to the EPA.

Feel good in a variety of ways when you get this 2018 refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for $375.99 (reg. $470) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.