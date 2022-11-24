We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re not afraid to admit it: Several PopSci staffers are serious Magic: The Gathering nerds. In fact, I was a few lucky top decks away from qualifying for a Pro Tour back in the day. While we may not play as much anymore, these active Black Friday discounts on M:TG products look awfully tempting.

The deals primarily feature booster boxes and packs from last year’s sets, so you can do a themed draft or construct a 60-card deck, as well as pre-built Commander and Challenger decks to get playing right away.

If you’re new to M:TG, you can score the handy Game Night: Free For All box for just $33 (regularly $49), which includes five pre-made decks with clear beginner-friendly mechanics that make the game easy to learn without diving too deeply into the advanced rules.