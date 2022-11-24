SHARE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re not afraid to admit it: Several PopSci staffers are serious Magic: The Gathering nerds. In fact, I was a few lucky top decks away from qualifying for a Pro Tour back in the day. While we may not play as much anymore, these active Black Friday discounts on M:TG products look awfully tempting.

The deals primarily feature booster boxes and packs from last year’s sets, so you can do a themed draft or construct a 60-card deck, as well as pre-built Commander and Challenger decks to get playing right away.

If you’re new to M:TG, you can score the handy Game Night: Free For All box for just $33 (regularly $49), which includes five pre-made decks with clear beginner-friendly mechanics that make the game easy to learn without diving too deeply into the advanced rules.

Stan Horaczek
Stan Horaczek

Stan Horaczek is the senior gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Gaming
amazon
Commerce
deals
reviews