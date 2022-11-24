Let these Magic: The Gathering pre-Black Friday deals put you under their spells
Come nerd out on Amazon deals that let you start your Magic journey or expand your collection.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’re not afraid to admit it: Several PopSci staffers are serious Magic: The Gathering nerds. In fact, I was a few lucky top decks away from qualifying for a Pro Tour back in the day. While we may not play as much anymore, these active Black Friday discounts on M:TG products look awfully tempting.
The deals primarily feature booster boxes and packs from last year’s sets, so you can do a themed draft or construct a 60-card deck, as well as pre-built Commander and Challenger decks to get playing right away.
If you’re new to M:TG, you can score the handy Game Night: Free For All box for just $33 (regularly $49), which includes five pre-made decks with clear beginner-friendly mechanics that make the game easy to learn without diving too deeply into the advanced rules.
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Draft Booster Box $94 (Was $105)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Deck $20.99 (Was $37.33)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Deck – Coven Counters $15.49 (Was $23.53)
- Bundle of 4 Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Decks | 2 Coven Counters + 2 Undead Unleashed $71 (Was $89)
- Magic: The Gathering Pioneer Challenger Deck 2021 – Lotus Field Combo $21 (Was $37)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Booster Box $77 (Was $109)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Collector Booster $12.99 (Was $21)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Bundle $23 (Was $35)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Deck – Vampiric Bloodline $19 (Was $36)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Deck – Spirit Squadron $15 (Was $26)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Gift Bundle $22 (Was $49)
- Magic: The Gathering Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Draft Booster Box $99 (Was $125)
- Magic: The Gathering Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Deck – Upgrades Unleashed $21 (Was $38)
- Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Bundle $21 (Was $39)
- Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Collector Booster Box $110 (Was $149)
- Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Obscura Operation $21 (Was $44)
- Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Maestros Massacre $32 (Was $44)
- Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Riveteers Rampage $25 (Was $44)
- Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Cabaretti Cacophony $22 (Was $44)
- Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck – Bedecked Brokers $17 (Was $44)
- Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Set Booster Box $75 (Was $104)
- Magic: The Gathering 2022 Starter Kit | 2 Ready-to-Play Decks $6.99 (Was $14.99)
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate Collector Booster Box $143 (Was $159)
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate 4 Commander Deck Bundle – Includes 1 Party Time, 1 Mind Flayarrrs, 1 Draconic Dissent, 1 Exit from Exile $93 (Was $139)
- Magic: The Gathering Dominaria United Draft Booster Box $80 (Was $114)
- Magic: The Gathering Game Night: Free-for-All 2022 | Learn to Play with Decks for 2–5 Players $33 (Was $49)